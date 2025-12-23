Android Auto may finally let you cast media from your phone

What you need to know

Google is working on bringing Google Cast support to Android Auto, allowing audio and video casting from phones to cars.

Code strings in Android Auto 15.9 hint at Cast integration, suggesting Google is actively developing in-car casting features.

Android Auto is also adopting Material 3 Expressive design, with refreshed media controls spotted in the latest build.

If you have been hoping to cast videos and audio from your Android smartphone to Android Auto in your car, that feature could finally be on the way.

According to new code strings found in Android Auto version 15.9.655104, Google appears to be working on bringing Google Cast support to Android Auto (via 9to5Google). The strings were spotted within the Media Router framework and include multiple references to Cast, suggesting Google is actively developing casting support for in-car Android experiences.

That said, the report notes that the strings are fairly generic, so it's possible Google is not directly adding Cast support to Android Auto just yet. However, it would be odd for these references to appear in Android Auto if they were not meant to be used.

It's also worth noting that Android Automotive already supports Google Cast, which makes it logical for Google to extend similar functionality to Android Auto.

For those unfamiliar, Android Auto relies on your smartphone to project Android onto your car display, while Android Automotive runs natively on the vehicle and doesn't necessarily require a phone.

Google is testing something new inside Android Auto

(Image credit: Android Authority)

Google has previously teased video support for Android Auto, and this could be one of the features being worked on ahead of an official rollout.

Beyond Cast support, Android Auto 15.9 also appears to be adopting more of the Material 3 Expressive design language.

According to Android Authority, the media player in the latest Android Auto build has begun transitioning to the updated design, including a new progress bar and refreshed button styles. The feature is not enabled by default, but the publication was able to manually activate it.

None of these features appear ready for public release yet, as Google is still actively working on them. That said, we will keep you updated once these changes begin rolling out more widely.