Gemini for Android Auto is starting to replace Google Assistant

What you need to know

Gemini is rolling out as a replacement for Google Assistant now for some Android Auto.

Android Auto is one of the last Google platforms to get the Gemini boost, following Android, Wear OS, and Google Home.

Android Auto users are spotting Gemini on multiple beta builds, but the addition is the result of a server-side change.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Google is steadily moving away from Google Assistant to Gemini, and Android Auto is one of the last platforms due to make the transition. The company first previewed the switch around the time of Google I/O, saying that Gemini would arrive on Android Auto "in the coming months" and "this fall." Now, there are signs that Gemini is finally arriving for your car, and it's rolling out for some Android Auto users as of this week.

Multiple Android Auto users are seeing Gemini replace Google Assistant in their cars starting late Wednesday, Nov. 5, according to a Reddit post (via 9to5Google). It's a server-side update that was spotted on Android Auto versions 15.6 and 15.7, per users in the Reddit thread. Those two Android Auto builds are currently in beta, and it isn't apparent yet whether the server-side rollout is only for beta testers, or if it'll soon expand to public builds.

Gemini on Android Auto completely replaces Google Assistant, but it keeps support for the "Hey Google" wake word. Key upgrades that come with Gemini for Android Auto include better natural-language understanding and Gemini Live support. With the latter, users can have a fluid conversation in real-time with Gemini Live while driving. The Gemini interface lives either at the bottom or side of the Android Auto view, depending on the car's screen size and aspect ratio.

Android Auto users also get Gemini's expanded integration with Google apps and services, like Home for smart home management, Keep for quick notes, Maps for directions, and more. Just this week, Google brought Gemini to Google Maps to give smarter directions based on AI and Google Lens analysis.

Gemini will be able to translate text messages in Android Auto in over 40 languages, and you can edit a translated message's content without having to completely start the command over.

What it's like to use Android Auto and Gemini together

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Android Central tested Gemini in Android Auto at Google I/O 2025 earlier this year. Compared to Google Assistant, Gemini handles complicated requests better and is great at deciphering multiple follow-ups. For example, Gemini users can start a navigation session with Android Auto while also asking what time a restaurant closes and how far it is from the nearest gas station — all with their voice.

Like other Gemini versions, Gemini for Android Auto understands and remembers things with personal context, like knowing to always text a particular context in Spanish.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Android Auto is supported by 250 million cars, and they'll soon get an AI boost with Gemini. The AI-powered digital assistant is already rolling out now for some Android Auto users, with wider availability expected to follow.