What you need to know

Google is said to be quietly phasing out its collection of simple HTML5 mini-games from Android Auto, with the feature already disappearing for many users.

The change is appearing in both beta and stable versions of Android Auto, signaling a planned retirement of the feature, not a temporary glitch.

Google is swapping simple web games for full-fledged Android titles like Candy Crush and Beach Bugty Racing.

It looks like Google is quietly clearing out some clutter in Android Auto, and the first to go might be its built-in mini-games.

As spotted by 9to5Google, users and beta testers on Reddit have noticed that GameSnacks, Google’s collection of simple HTML5 games, is slowly disappearing from Android Auto. This suggests the feature may soon be phased out.

GameSnacks launched in 2021 to give drivers simple, safe games to play while parked. Titles like Kitty Match and 99 Balls 3D offered quick puzzles to help pass the time without using your phone.

Recently, users on Reddit and Google’s support forums have seen that GameSnacks no longer appears in Android Auto’s app drawer. For some, it is still hidden in the settings, but for many, it has disappeared entirely.

According to those reports, the change is showing up mostly in Android Auto’s beta builds, though some users on the stable version are seeing it too. That suggests Google might be preparing to retire the feature entirely rather than simply hiding it. There hasn’t been an official statement yet, but the evidence points to a quiet shutdown rather than a bug or test.

Android Auto is leveling up with full Android games

Interestingly, this shift comes just as Google is making bigger moves in in-car gaming. Earlier this year, Android Auto 14.1 beta introduced support for full-fledged Android games like Candy Crush Soda Saga, Angry Birds 2, Farm Heroes Saga, and Beach Buggy Racing. Unlike the HTML5-based GameSnacks, these are native apps that run more smoothly and can even go full screen, though you’ll still need to have them installed on your phone and, of course, be parked to play.

Some users may miss GameSnacks for its simplicity and fast loading, but this change signals a new direction for Android Auto.

With larger, more immersive games arriving on the platform, Google is working to make the in-car experience more modern and capable, even if it means letting go of the simple mini-games that helped pass the time while parked.