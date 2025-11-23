These cheap Pixel earbuds just got even cheaper with 22% during Amazon's Black Friday sale

The Pixel Buds 2a offer a budget price tag without compromising on audio quality.

The Google Pixel Buds 2a in the Iris colorway.
(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Earbud deals are already landing across retailers for Black Friday, including some budget-friendly pairs that have gotten even cheaper. For example, Amazon's Black Friday sale this year includes 23% off the already affordable Google Pixel Buds 2a, making them just $100 for the time being.

Google launched the Pixel Buds 2a as its first economy-level earbud option, though they still include features such as active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and decently high-quality audio in general.

Google Pixel Buds 2a:$129.00$99 for Amazon's Black Friday sale
23% OFF