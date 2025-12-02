What you need to know

Samsung seems to be backtracking from the Galaxy Buds 3’s polarizing stem-and-light design, with leaks suggesting a more refined approach for the Buds 4.

One UI 8.5 firmware assets reveal a slimmer, AirPods-style stem that continues Samsung’s shift away from its iconic bean-shaped design.

The Buds 4 combine a semi-open fit with outward-facing microphones built into a short stem, skipping the silicone ear tips seen on the Buds 4 Pro in an earlier leak.

If you felt like Samsung lost the plot with the Galaxy Buds 3 redesign, you aren't the only one. The vertical stems and Blade Lights were a massive departure from the brand's identity and drew comparisons to Apple. But fresh leaks suggest Samsung is listening.

New imagery buried in the One UI 8.5 firmware code gives us our first confident look at the upcoming Galaxy Buds 4, courtesy of Android Authority. Since the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro, Samsung has been ditching the bean-shaped Buds design it has defended for years. And like their predecessor, the Galaxy Buds 4 are likely to continue leaning toward the AirPods crowd with a slimmer stem.

The upcoming buds appear to blend a semi-open fit with a short stem packed with outward-facing microphones. The stem-based structure appears similar to the Buds 3, but without the silicone ear tips found on the Buds 4 Pro that surfaced last month.

Hardware tweaks

(Image credit: Android Authority)

Visually, these buds look significantly more mature. The leaked renders show a finish that mimics brushed aluminum, ditching the glossy plastic vibe of the previous generation. There is also a prominent new "wire-mesh" grille on the side. While we can’t confirm specs just yet, this almost certainly houses the microphones.

One specific detail hidden in the One UI 8.5 firmware in the earlier leak points to a new gesture control system for the Pro models. If the leak is accurate, you might be able to nod or shake your head to accept or reject calls. It's unclear if this feature will be available on the regular model.

Additionally, the charging case is reportedly returning to the horizontal cradle design. For a few users, the vertical insertion method on the Buds 3 was finicky, making it hard to seat the earbuds correctly. Going back to the flat, jewelry-box style case is a win for muscle memory and usability.