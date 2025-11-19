What you need to know

The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro may introduce a new “Find Your Phone” button on the charging case that pings your device via Bluetooth.

The case could also have a built-in speaker grille likely meant to help you locate the case itself.

These upgrades surfaced in early One UI 8.5 firmware, which also hints at a major design refresh for the earbuds.

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Buds 4 Pro have been making headlines over the past few days thanks to a bevy of leaks, and the latest one suggests that a big twist might come from a tiny change on the charging case itself.

Thanks to new findings by the folks at Android Authority, we now know that the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro could actually help you find your phone. As seen on the video below, a new “Find Your Phone” button sits next to the USB-C port, and pressing it will ping your connected device as long as it’s within Bluetooth range.

Additionally, the case is said to include a built-in speaker grille, suggesting that Samsung also wants the case to make noise so you can locate it when it inevitably ends up between sofa cushions.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro spotted in leaked One UI 8.5 build: Find your phone - YouTube Watch On

These findings were all spotted in early One UI 8.5 firmware, which has quietly revealed several upcoming features and design changes. More recently, it was discovered that the Buds 4 Pro themselves could look noticeably different from the Buds 3 Pro, trading the sharp, blade-like stems for flatter lines and a brushed-metal finish.

Case layout changed

(Image credit: Android Authority)

The case is supposedly getting a redesign too, with the earbuds now sitting flat instead of upright. Leaked images show black and white versions, though Samsung rarely stops at two colors, so expect more options later down the road.

Those firmware strings also point to head-gesture controls, which could let you answer calls or silence alarms with a simple nod or shake.

As we often mention as a disclaimer, nothing is official yet, but all signs point to a reveal alongside the Galaxy S26 lineup early next year. That timing tracks with Samsung’s typical hardware cadence, and it gives the Buds 4 Pro room to launch as a headlining accessory.

If Samsung sticks the landing, the Buds 4 Pro could easily become one of the standout premium earbuds of the cycle, especially for users who care about smart integration as much as sound quality.