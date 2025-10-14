Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

A recent discovery shows that Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2 and Buds 2a cases are compatible with their other's earbuds.

The video shows that a user could swap the earbuds of the Pro 2 with the Buds 2a and still receiving charging in the opposite's case.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 recently received a massive update that paired its Adaptive Audio update with Loud Noise Protection and Head Gestures.

There's been a unique discovery: apparently, Google's budget earbuds and its latest premium selection are compatible.

This uncanny compatibility was reported by 9to5Google, as the publication uploaded a YouTube video showcasing how this is surprisingly working. In the video, there are two products: the Pixel Buds 2a and the Pixel Buds Pro 2. Each is in their respective cases, as viewers can see the differences between the larger, higher battery capacity Pro model and the smaller budget offering.

The video's host removes the Buds Pro 2 from their case and places them into the Buds 2a case. The earbuds surprisingly fit well inside that case, as even the case recognizes the connectors meeting the charging pins with the white light.

In their phone's "device details," the product still shows up as the Pixel Buds 2a, considering that's the case being used. However, it clearly shows both buds are charging and the charge on the case, too. This example was a little wonky, as the device kept alerting them about the Buds' charging details with the UI notification, which could be because they've swapped earbuds entirely.

The video shows that the Buds 2a can fit in the Pro case, as the light indicating charging illuminates, as well as the model appearing as expected on their phone. What's curious about this is, as 9to5 notes, Google doesn't mention this as an acknowledged trait for its devices.

An unexpected find

(Image credit: 9to5Google / YouTube)

As the post also notes, it's not inherently clear if users should swap their buds between cases. Although it seems a little odd to say that, considering you're still charging the buds in the end, and the cases recognize each model, though they're not for that specific product. Whatever the case may be, this reminds us of the whole USB-C push for phones.

Every phone features a USB-C, and users can effectively just ask their buddy for their charger if they're low. You're not exactly fretting the fact that they've got a Samsung charger, but you've got a Motorola. This Buds 2 Pro/2a case swap is giving similar vibes. The publication theorizes that Google could—if they'd like—move into this worldview with their earbuds, but who knows.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 just received a huge update toward the end of September that brought Head Gestures and Adaptive Audio to all users. For the gestures, after installing the patch, Buds Pro 2 users can now nod their heads to answer calls and texts, while shaking their heads will decline those options. The Adaptive Audio update was also joined by Loud Noise Protection.

The former will automatically alter your sound's volume to filter out unwanted background noises. The latter helps to protect your hearing from sudden loud bursts of sound.