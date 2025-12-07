You can now use a Google Pixel as a Nintendo Switch 2 webcam for GameChat

What you need to know

Google Pixel phones work as a USB webcam out of the box, but this feature was incompatible with the Nintendo Switch 2.

Now, you can use your Pixel phone as a Switch 2 webcam following a quiet update.

Webcam support on the Switch 2 powers a GameChat feature that lets you video call and share game screens with friends.

Google ships an assortment of handy features on Pixel phones, including the ability to use them as USB webcams. The feature was originally added in Android 14 QPR1, but Google Pixel devices are still the only Android phones to support it. By supporting the USB Video Class webcam standard, you can plug in a Pixel to a host device and use the phone's camera as a webcam. Now, this feature works with the Nintendo Switch 2.

As spotted by user Nadir92 on X (formerly Twitter) and Android Authority, the Switch 2's GameChat feature now works with Pixel phones. By connecting a USB-C cable between your Switch 2 and a Pixel phone, you'll be able to use the phone's live camera feed for GameChat.

Nintendo's new GameChat feature is a key feature addition for the Switch 2, making it possible to play games in an immersive group environment with friends. After connecting a webcam, users can join a group video call and share their screens. This works across games, and is a clever way to play Switch 2 games remotely with others. There's just one problem — the Nintendo Switch 2 doesn't have an onboard camera.

Nintendo says the Switch 2's GameChat feature supports most USB webcams. The company even sells a first-party camera accessory for $50 specifically designed for Game Chat. However, it's on the larger side, and makes more sense for a home gaming setup than a portable solution.

That's why a smartphone — a device with multiple cameras and a USB-C port that most people already carry with them — makes perfect sense for GameChat use on the Switch 2. Unfortunately, the Google Pixel USB webcam mode wasn't compatible with GameChat when the Switch 2 launched. Now, that has been resolved, and Pixel phone users have a convenient GameChat webcam they always have nearby.

It's unclear whether an update from Google or Nintendo made these devices more compatible. Either way, it's a win for Switch 2 owners who also have a Pixel, as they just unlocked a new method for using GameChat.