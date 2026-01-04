Xreal 1S brings 1200p visuals and a lower price to the best AR glasses

What you need to know

The Xreal 1S boosts resolution, brightness, and field of view over its predecessor while dropping the price by $50 to $449.

Thanks to the X1 chip, the glasses can instantly convert any 2D video, movie, or game into a 3D spatial scene, no special apps or content needed.

The companion Neo power hub lets you play Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck games on a massive virtual screen with enhanced resolution and refresh rates.

In the past, early adopters of AR glasses had to choose between paying a high price for new technology or settling for lower-quality displays on cheaper options. Xreal is changing that with the Xreal 1S, a new version that improves nearly every key feature and costs less than before.

The Xreal 1S succeeds the original Xreal One, which came out in late 2024, and sets a new standard for entry-level spatial computing.

If you waited instead of buying the first generation, your patience has paid off. The new model offers 1200p Full HD resolution, up from 1080p, and a wider 52-degree field of view. This means the large virtual screen, which can reach the size of a 500-inch display, fills more of your view with less empty space around the edges.

The improvements go beyond just resolution. Xreal increased the peak brightness to 700 nits, so the glasses work better in daylight compared to the previous model's 600 nits. Gamers will be glad to see the 120Hz refresh rate is still here for smooth motion. The best part is the price: the 1S costs $449, which is $50 less than the last model's $499 launch price. You can buy the Xreal 1S now on Amazon or from Xreal's website.

(Image credit: Xreal)

Instant 3D upscaling

Under the hood, the 1S runs on the Xreal X1 spatial computing chip, which handles much of the heavy lifting to keep latency at a barely-there 3ms. For context, Xreal claims Apple’s Vision Pro sits around 12ms, making the 1S theoretically snappier for head tracking.

This chip also enables a new feature called Real 3D. Instead of searching for apps or files that support 3D, the X1 chip can instantly turn regular 2D content — like YouTube videos, movies, or games — into 3D. You don’t need to set anything up or install extra software; just turn on the feature, and the glasses do the rest.

Of course, powerful glasses are useless if your handheld dies in an hour. That’s where the new Xreal Neo comes in. It is a dedicated power hub with a 10,000 mAh battery and video pass-through, which helps avoid the usual tangle of dongles in AR setups.

(Image credit: Xreal)

This is great news for portable gamers. The Neo allows you to connect a Nintendo Switch or the upcoming Switch 2 and stream games directly to the glasses at 1080p and 120Hz, going beyond the Switch’s usual 720p limit. Steam Deck users benefit even more, as the glasses support the full 1200p resolution.

Keep in mind that the 1S is available now, but the Neo will not ship until February 2026. Early buyers can get the Neo for $99 until February 4, after which the price will increase to $119.