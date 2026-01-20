I used RayNeo's X3 Pro for a month — these AR glasses are futuristic, but there's a big problem

RayNeo has delivered one of the coolest AR glasses around, but limited usability and middling battery life take the shine away from the X3 Pro.

I used all the smart glasses RayNeo rolled out in the last two years, and I like how the brand is making this category accessible. With the X3 Pro, however, RayNeo has an ambitious goal: making smart glasses with a heads-up display. As a result, the glasses cost considerably more than the rest of the brand's offerings, and coming in at $1,099, they're nowhere as accessible as the Air 3S Pro or the Air 4 Pro.

Obviously, a lot of the interest in this category has to do with the $799 Meta Ray-Ban Display, and RayNeo is touting several benefits: its smart glasses have binocular lenses, a 30-degree FoV (Meta does 20 degrees), go up to 6,000 nits (versus 5,000 with Meta), and they use a micro-LED optical light engine with a full-color diffractive waveguide, with Meta going with a geometric waveguide.

Rounding out the hardware, the glasses are powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 platform, feature a 12MP Sony IMX681 sensor that shoots photos and videos, have a 640x480 resolution with 60Hz refresh, built-in audio, and a 245mAh battery.