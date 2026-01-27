I talked to the brand that's powering the next generation of AR glasses

Hardwired (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) In Hardwired, AC Senior Editor Harish Jonnalagadda delves into all things hardware, including phones, audio products, storage servers, and networking gear.

If there was one trend this year at CES 2026, it's AR glasses. Over a dozen brands showcased new products at the event, and what stood out was just how much progress this category is making. Having used close to a dozen AR glasses over the last 12 months, it was exciting to see the likes of Even Realities G2 and Rokid's Meta-rivaling AI Glasses.

Then there's Appotronics. The Chinese brand will be familiar if you've used a laser projector in recent years, with its ALPD tech used in high-end models and cinemas. The brand is turning its attention to optical light engines for AR glasses, and showcased two new products: the Dragonfly G1 Mini, and Dragonfly C1.

The Dragonfly G1 Mini is interesting as it is significantly smaller than its predecessor, coming in at just 0.2cc. This allows AR device makers to roll out glasses that are thinner and lighter, with Appotronics touting glasses as light as 29g — half the weight of the Meta Ray-Bans.

(Image credit: Appotronics)

The engine is built on Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) tech, and the key benefit is that it delivers binocular imaging, so only one light engine is needed to power a pair of AR glasses. By contrast, the Meta Ray-Ban Display uses a monocular light engine that's embedded in the right lens.

Another change is that the light engine is positioned in the center of the frame, and this again allows brands to deliver glasses with thinner overall designs or bigger batteries. I talked to Chen Menghao, General Manager of the Appotronics Innovation Center, and he indicated that the light engine is being used in Sharge's upcoming Loomos S1 glasses, which weigh just 29g.