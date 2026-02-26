The Samsung Galaxy XR achieves something Meta and Apple couldn't, and that's enough to make this headset truly special

The Samsung Galaxy XR is one of the most unique VR headsets on the market, offering both virtual reality and full-color mixed reality capabilities, as well as full compatibility with every app on the Google Play Store. It's powerful enough to run Android's best games and apps, multitask with ease, connect to a PC for PCVR content, and even easily share content with your other PC or Android devices, but is ultimately held back by a lack of controllers in the box.

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

AC thVRsday In his weekly column, Android Central Senior Content Producer Nick Sutrich delves into all things VR, from new hardware to new games, upcoming technologies, and so much more.

Samsung's Galaxy XR is one of the most interesting VR headsets I've ever used, and I've been testing VR headsets for over 12 years now. It's far from Samsung's first VR headset — that would be the Gear VR, launched in September 2014 — but it's easily the best headset the company has ever made.

That all starts with cutting-edge hardware, excellent design, and an operating system that's made for the modern XR age. But you've probably heard all this at least once in the four months since the headset launched, so how does it hold up over time?

Mostly very well, and that's because this headset's real superpower isn't in the hardware at all. It's held almost entirely in the fact that this headset features seamless Android app compatibility through the Google Play Store. That means every app you already know and love to use is already available, and it works so seamlessly that it almost overpowers the negative aspects of the headset.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy XR specs Category Specs Display 3552 x 3840 pixels, 90Hz Lenses Pancake, 109-degree horizontal by 100-degree vertical FoV 54-70mm IPD Supports prescription add-ons Chipset Qualcomm Snapddragon XR2+ Gen 2 RAM 16GB Storage 256GB Camera 6.5MP 3D camera, f/2.0 Sensors 2 high-resolution passthrough cameras

6 world tracking cameras

4 eye-tracking cameras

1 depth sensor

1 flicker sensor

5 IMUs Security Iris recognition Audio 6-microphone array, two speaker pairs (woofer + tweeter) Supports 8K video playback at 60FPS Battery Up to 2.5 hours of use per charge

Can be used while battery is charging Connectivity WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Weight 545g

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

I've put a ton of hours into using the Galaxy XR and have made it part of my daily routine. While I may be at my desk part of the day, I also find myself working elsewhere in the house from time to time. When I'm on the couch, looking down at my laptop hurts my neck after a while. Using the Galaxy XR as a monitor is easy as can be, especially with apps like Virtual Desktop, which also make a perfect way to play SteamVR games on the headset.

Running my computer's virtual monitor alongside several Android apps means that I can put down my phone and do everything in-headset. That keeps me in the flow and focused on my work better than constantly being distracted by the phone next to me. It also means I can get everything done without regularly needing to juggle between devices. This headset does it all, and it does it extremely well.

Every single Android app I tried worked flawlessly on the Galaxy XR. Whether it was playing Minecraft or Roblox with my son on a giant virtual screen (using my favorite Bluetooth 8BitDo controller), or using Google's handy Quick Share to send and receive files between my phone, PC, tablets, and family's devices, I was constantly impressed with how well a Samsung device worked with all of my non-Samsung products.