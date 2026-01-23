I put Xreal 1S and Viture Beast head-to-head to find the best pair of XR glasses you can buy today

Viture has delivered the first compelling alternative to Xreal One, but Xreal isn't resting on its laurels.

Viture Beast and Xreal 1S on a table with a yellow Steam Deck
(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)
In his weekly column, Android Central Senior Content Producer Nick Sutrich delves into all things VR, from new hardware to new games, upcoming technologies, and so much more.

Xreal and Viture are two titans of the smart glasses industry. Both companies make what's known as "XR Glasses," an evolution from smart display glasses that aim to put a giant virtual screen in front of your eyeballs anywhere you go.

That enables Viture Beast to perform native 3DoF tracking, something that was only previously possible with the company's Spacewalker software on a computer or smartphone. Viture Beast is $100 more than Xreal 1S, but it also packs in a camera and compatibility with the wider Viture ecosystem. Which comes out on top? Let's take a closer look.