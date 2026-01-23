I put Xreal 1S and Viture Beast head-to-head to find the best pair of XR glasses you can buy today

AC thVRsday In his weekly column, Android Central Senior Content Producer Nick Sutrich delves into all things VR, from new hardware to new games, upcoming technologies, and so much more.

Xreal and Viture are two titans of the smart glasses industry. Both companies make what's known as "XR Glasses," an evolution from smart display glasses that aim to put a giant virtual screen in front of your eyeballs anywhere you go.

Xreal 1S just debuted at CES, a follow-up to the excellent Xreal One released last February. Its upgrades over Xreal One include a 100-nit brighter micro-OLED display, 2g lighter weight, a new real-time 2D-to-3D conversion mode, and a $50 lower price tag. But Xreal's biggest competition, Viture, is ready to spice the market up with The Beast, the company's first pair of XR glasses with a dedicated spatial computing chip inside.

That enables Viture Beast to perform native 3DoF tracking, something that was only previously possible with the company's Spacewalker software on a computer or smartphone. Viture Beast is $100 more than Xreal 1S, but it also packs in a camera and compatibility with the wider Viture ecosystem. Which comes out on top? Let's take a closer look.