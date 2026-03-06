Click for next article

Meta announced two games are headed for its Ray-Ban Displays: GOAT and 2048.

As the first games to hit the product, Meta states users can control them "without controllers," as they completely lean on the EMG band and gestures.

The EMG Neural Band reads the user's muscle and hand movements in order to complete actions on the smart glasses.

Meta announced a major development for its Ray-Ban Display that'll bring a little more stress relief to your day: games.

A post by Dilmer on X (developer advocate at Meta) announced the arrival of two games on the Ray-Ban Display that users will notice soon. These are the first games to hit the Ray-Ban smartglasses, which bring a colorful, thought-provoking experience to users in a way that feels like it's from a sci-fi story. Ray-Bans are receiving GOAT and 2048 as the first two games that users can play.

GOAT is all about a cute little animal in a colorful world that requires the user to jump up through levels on a series of floating (and moving) platforms. For 2048, users need to combine blocks of numbers until they hit that coveted number. Dilmer also states these games require "no controllers" and offer "no friction."

In short, what you'll be using is the Ray-Ban's EMG and gestures to move around in these two games. The short video Dilmer posted on X shows the user with the wristwrap on, flicking their thumb left and right to help the GOAT jump on the platforms and swipe through blocks.

How to get started with this wasn't stated by Dilmer at the time. Someone asked about it, but there wasn't a concrete answer; however, one user says, "All you need to do is update your glasses." We'll keep an eye on this, as well.

Smart gaming

📢 BIG NEWS! 🕶️We’re launching GOAT and 2048 on Meta Ray-Ban Displays, ambient games for the in-between moments. No controllers. No friction. Just intuitive EMG + gestures, layered into your day.This is the future of play: human, lightweight, and present! pic.twitter.com/YZuXpVWDHiMarch 5, 2026

The EMG here is (arguably) the main highlight with these two games for the Ray-Ban Display. Officially, Meta calls this the EMG Meta Neural Band. When it debuted alongside the glasses last November, it was announced with an 18-hour battery life and an IPX7 water rating. The EMG band works by detecting your muscle movements and hand gestures. Pair that with playing a game, and you've got a pretty sci-fi, almost "magical" experience of controlling your on-screen character.

Consumers are pretty used to experiencing games via Meta's Quest series—but that's a VR headset. Gaming is what you're getting into, alongside videos, streaming, and other little things. Now, Meta is bringing games to its lightweight smart products.