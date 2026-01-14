Sneak peek: Google’s Android XR glasses app shows off AI features, camera, and display options

What you need to know

Google ended 2025 with some significant announcements in its XR space, even giving us a full preview of how its smart glasses would interact with the world around us.

The tech giant is developing two types of AI glasses. The first is a lightweight, screen-free AI smart glass for all-day wear, in partnership with fashion brands like Warby Parker and Gentle Monster. The second is a display AI glass, created with hardware giants like Samsung and Magic Leap.

However, while we did see the glasses in action a couple of times, we didn't get to see much of its app that controls them. We’re getting an early peek at the software that may make this all possible.

A Reddit user seems to have spotted the companion app for Google's smart glasses. They managed to snag it by running the Android Studio preview release and setting the API to Canary preview. What's more notable is that the software seems to align with what Google mentions in their own support docs (as spotted by Android Authority).

(Image credit: Android Authority)

Furthermore, the publication posted screenshots of the Canary preview that show a "Glasses" app for Google's Android XR smart glasses. It also seems to come with a package name "com.google.android.glasses.companion."

The screenshots show how users can pair their smart glasses, with a prompt stating, "Set up your Glasses now, or discover your next pair on the Google Store.” That said, the purchasing link for the glasses is currently inactive (greyed out) for obvious reasons.

But the app mentions a physical power that is placed on the right arm of these glasses, and that the LED will pulse blue or white once the glasses are ready to pair.