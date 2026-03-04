What you need to know

Nothing posted a very brief, thought-provoking teaser for its Phone 4a Pro on social media.

The teaser shows a silhouette of the device with what looks like a Dot Matrix, similar to what we got with the Phone 3 flagship.

Nothing previously teased that the Phone 4a will receive a pink colorway, and it was at MWC 2026 to show off its colors in person.

We've been so wrapped up with the Phone 4a that we've been clamoring to see anything about the 4a Pro, but that's changing.

This morning (Mar 4), Nothing went on X (formerly Twitter) with a short teaser about its upcoming Phone 4a series. The company's only tagline is "Hello?" However, an image accompanies this that has everyone on social media thinking that it's the Phone 4a Pro. The image is a silhouette of a phone from behind, as you can see the volume and power buttons on the left side.

The main takeaway here is the squared, LED dots at the top right of the phone's rear panel. This appears to look very Dot Matrix-y, akin to what Nothing debuted on the Phone 3 last year. This device was Nothing's flagship, and it looks like its mid-range Phone 4a Pro is going sit a little closer to that flagship experience (at least for its Glyph aspect).

There's still more to uncover about this device, such as how its camera array will look, considering the placement of the Glyph Matrix, if that's what it'll be called. It seems to encroach on where the Phone 4a's cameras are placed. We're close to knowing for sure, as Nothing teases once more that its Phone 4a series will debut on March 5.

All about Nothing

(Image credit: Nothing / X)

For a while in February, and a little into March, Nothing has been teasing its Phone 4a series, but only its entry model. The company's most recent and largest teaser was all about showing off the Phone 4a in its pink colorway. Nothing says consumers will be able to find this option when the phone launches on March 5. This hype about the pink colorway included a London takeover. Nothing was busy spraying graffiti all over the city that referenced fashion and pop, like Paris Hilton, Girl Music, and more.

It didn't stop there, as Nothing was at MWC 2026—again, with the base model. Its purpose there was to show off its upcoming colors, like blue, black, pink, and white.

Android Central's Take

I've been wondering about the Nothing Phone 4a Pro since the company's teaser started. Now, what I get is a silhouette of the phone, showing off what looks like a circular Dot Matrix, like the Phone 3. I'd say I want to see more, which is exactly what Nothing wants, you know? I'm intriguing, and even more curious now about the Phone 4a Pro's design and capabilities. We know very little about this model, but I don't have much longer to wait.