What you need to know

Nothing announces that it's bringing a pink variant of its Phone 4a series to consumers when it launches.

The company's been spraying pink graffiti all over London to hype up this color addition, making pop culture references wherever it can.

The Phone 4a series will debut on March 5.

Nothing's been rolling with its Phone 4a series teasers, and it's doing so even more with its next reveal: a fun color reveal that's taking over London.

Nothing shared the details about its newest colorway headed for the Phone 4a in a press release. Consumers are pretty used to Nothing's standard white and black colors; however, the company has unveiled that pink is headed for the Phone 4a. According to its statement, Nothing says, "pink is not just another colourway. It is a nod to tech that’s expressive and optimistic, rather than neutral. It’s a recognition of the role that art, music, fashion, and pop culture play in inspiring our design language."

Even Lucy Birley, Nothing's lead for Color Material Finish, chimed in, stating that merging the pink hue with the brand's transparency adds "an incredible sense of depth." Birley says it's this increased depth that makes their product "look really lively."

That's not all; Nothing's pink colorway for the Phone 4a is such a significant addition that it's taken over London.

Nothing's been busy taking over the city with "disruptive graffiti" on its product posters, nodding to cultural references, Paris Hilton girl music, Vice City, and more. This is nothing but fuel to Nothing's hype fire, as the brand prepares to reveal the Phone 4a series next week on March 5.

Oh my gosh... you're so pink

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nothing) (Image credit: Nothing) (Image credit: Nothing)

We've been cruising along with Nothing Phone 4a rumors for the past few days now, as the latest was all about the Glyph Bar. We've seen the series morph its Glyph Lighting system from massive LEDs to smaller strips on the Phone 3a. Now, the Phone 4a will deploy a Glyph Bar, a set of vertical, mini, controllable LEDs beside its camera array. It seems like Nothing is honing in on the usefulness of its LEDs for notifications, delivery progress, and the like.

It remains to be seen how this bar will work in reality, but we don't have much longer to wait. More than that, the Phone 4a bears a strong resemblance to the Phone 3a; however, that might've been something to expect. Nothing's CEO, Carl Pei, teased that the Phone 4a series would undergo a significant "overhaul" and that it would apply to its cameras, display, and performance.

Android Central's Take

Nothing never ceases to catch my attention. I'm not exactly sure what it is, but I always find myself paying attention to what's coming next from them. Whether I get the product or not is an entirely different discussion. The addition of pink is a nice touch—personally, speaking. It's a little different, and when you mix in Nothing's transparent design, it's a pretty decent pair. We are seeing the phone through renders and the real deal may look better or worse than what we think. Nevertheless, I dig it.