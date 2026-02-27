Nothing confirms Headphone (a) launch with bold yellow design and lower price

What you need to know

Nothing is breaking away from its usual black-and-white look for its audio gear lineup with a yellow Headphone (a) design.

The Headphone (a) launches March 5 and is expected to debut alongside the Nothing Phone (4a).

Nothing claims the headphones could deliver the longest battery life of any audio product in its lineup.

If you’re used to seeing Nothing’s usual mix of transparent plastics, white, and black, get ready for something different. The London-based tech brand is adding a bold yellow to its audio lineup with the upcoming Nothing Headphone (a).

The headphones are set to launch on March 5 and will probably debut alongside the Nothing Phone (4a) series. Nothing often releases products together to strengthen its ecosystem, and this launch seems to follow that pattern.

If you’ve followed Nothing’s audio releases, this move is logical. The first over-ear model, Headphone (1), was aimed at premium buyers with unique controls and top audio features. The new Headphone (a) seems to focus more on accessibility while keeping the brand’s signature design.

Early leaks point to a €159 price, which is much lower than the Headphone (1) and most high-end ANC headphones. This makes the new model a good entry point for people interested in Nothing’s style but not looking to pay flagship prices.

Battery life is the headliner

Customers chasing value should pay attention here. In an email to Android Central, Nothing says the upcoming headphones are aiming for the longest battery life of any audio product in its lineup. This suggests battery endurance may be the main feature, rather than just audio specs.

The teaser image itself highlights a striking yellow colorway with a grey earcup. The brand has been experimenting with more vibrant finishes across its portfolio, and the headphones appear to follow that same playbook.

In practice, this means you’re not just getting another budget pair of headphones. You’re getting a product designed to stand out visually while still fitting into Nothing’s transparent, industrial design language.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Android Central's Take

I’ve always thought Nothing’s real strength isn’t just specs; it’s making tech fun and affordable. A lower-priced over-ear headphone with great design and long battery life is just what everyday users need. Now, buyers don’t have to pick between style, battery life, and price — you can get all three, especially if you’re already thinking about the Headphone (a) and Phone (4a) as your next device.