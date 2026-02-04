What you need to know

Rumors about the Nothing Headphone a surface again, claiming the model could actually have A-series pricing.

The report states the headphones could cost half the price of the Headphone 1, at around €159 (~$187).

In Nothing's CEO Carl Pei's interview, he briefly mentioned how well-received the Headphone 1 was, but said nothing (no pun intended) about this alleged model.

Rumors say Nothing's cooking up more than just budget phones this year, as its next headphones might also make an appearance.

French publication Dealabs suggests Nothing's next pair, called the "Headphone a," may show up this year (via 9to5Google). That's not what's most important here, as rumors allege this next pair could take the price point down a notch over Nothing's Headphone 1. Supposedly, the Headphone a could rock a starting price of €159 across Europe (~$187).

The publication notes that this supposed pricing is roughly half the price of the company's Headphone 1. On paper, this makes sense. Nothing's A-series is typically its "budget" line, but I guess it's not as budget-y as its CMF brand and its $79 Headphone Pro.