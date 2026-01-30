What you need to know

Rumors from a French publication claim that Samsung could keep prices for its Galaxy Buds 4 and 4 Pro similar to the Buds 3 series.

There were also allegations that the buds could feature a "no extra cost" wireless charging pad, though it's unclear how widespread Samsung will offer it.

Previous rumors suggest another revamp to hit the Buds 4 series, alongside a newly designed charging case.

Phones are all the rage, but so are earbuds, which is why these latest rumors are talking about Samsung's next wave.

Now, there are leaks discussing the toll Samsung's Galaxy Buds 4 series could take on consumers' wallets, per Dealabs (via GSMArena). The French publication alleges the potential pricing for Samsung's next earbud duo. Despite being in the blender when it comes to rising phone costs, the post alleges that the Buds 4 series could see prices similar to those of the Galaxy Buds 3 and 3 Pro.

Rumors claim the Galaxy Buds 4 could see a €179 price tag in France, which equates to roughly $213. However, the publication states that, in France, Samsung might bundle this model with a wireless 25W charging pad "at no extra cost." According to its source, the company may only run this in the country if consumers purchase the black color option.

What's more, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro was rumored to see a €249 price (~$297). The same 25W wireless charging pad was stated for the Pro, too, for its black option. There's some uncertainty here about whether or not Samsung will run a similar "no extra cost" wireless pad for other regions, too.

Take these pricing rumors with a grain of salt (the estimations in USD, too). Samsung typically reworks pricing to fit the market it's going to, so if things are to be "similar," then it would ideally match what we saw last year ($249 Buds 4 Pro).

The rumors so far

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

We might have a small Galaxy Buds design reboot on our hands (again). Late last year, the One UI 8.5 firmware supposedly leaked what Samsung's been cooking up, and it looks like it's moving away from that seamless design the Buds 3 had. It seems that Samsung plans to deliver a more visually apparent separation between the buds' main housing (with its silicone eartip) and the stem.

Another rumor suggests the Buds 4's case could change, too. Instead of sitting upright inside, the buds could lie flat. Moreover, there are speculations that the case could provide a "Find Your Phone" button on the front of the charging case. Earlier this month, it was purported that the Buds 4 Pro could be the recipient of an "Apricot" colorway, which looks a little rose-goldy.