Samsung’s MWC 2026 display demos feel like a glimpse into the future

Samsung is a large conglomerate with many different arms — the one making your favorite Galaxy products is Samsung Electronics, while the Samsung Foundry and Samsung Display divisions sell individual components to other companies. When the company's Display division shows off new technologies, it affects the entire industry.

I toured a few Samsung Display projects in development at MWC 2026, from new Privacy display features to a phone with a slidable screen. Here's the tech that might shape your next gadget.

Samsung's Privacy Display is already looking at big upgrades

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Samsung's new Privacy Display feature debuted on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, and it uses a new pixel structure featuring both narrow and wide pixels. The narrow pixels can be seen only head-on, while the wide pixels can be seen from forgiving viewing angles. When using the Privacy Display functionality, the wide pixels are disabled, so your screen can't be viewed off-angle.

This mimics the functionality of privacy screen protectors, but Privacy Display is better in a few ways. For one, you can disable it in software when you need peak visibility. Another advantage is that Privacy Display blocks unwanted viewing from all off-axis angles, whereas privacy screen protectors only block viewing from the left and right — not the top or bottom. Currently, you can either enable Privacy Display for the entire screen or use it specific apps, for notifications, or when typing in passwords.

Although it feels like Privacy Display just launched, Samsung is already showing off new ways to use it that are labeled "under development." At the show, Samsung Display revealed an experimental feature that lets you enable the Privacy Display feature for certain parts of the screen. For instance, this developmental feature would make it possible to only block the top or bottom of the screen as needed.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

The cool thing about this Privacy Display functionality is that it requires no additional hardware. It would work on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Flex Magic Pixel display, though there's no word on when or if the new Privacy Display settings will make their way to the just-announced model.

LEAD 2.0 is shrinking bezels and brightening colors

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central) (Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central) (Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

LEAD 2.0 is Samsung's newest OLED display technology, and it's the Samsung Display showcase I'm most excited about. Smartphone screens today are plenty bright, but you never seem to get those advertised peak brightness ratings in real-world use. Your phone gets hot, you take it outside in the sun, and all of a sudden thermal throttling limits your screen's brightness when it matters most. These bright screens, though fickle in effectiveness, also consume a ton of battery life.