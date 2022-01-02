Best Android phones with expandable storage 2022
Whether you carry your media library with you, shoot a lot of 4K video, or you're looking to download a few movies ahead of a long commute, expandable storage is essential for many users. Thankfully, plenty of options are still available, ranging from high-end choices with endless features to budget options with a few compromises. If you're not looking to spend upwards of $1,000, take a look at our list of best Android phones with expandable storage.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 128GB
The microSD slot may be dead in the latest Samsung flagships, but it is alive and well in the Note 20 Ultra. You already get pretty sizeable storage internally, with options for 128GB or 512GB, but if even that's not enough, you can add up to 1TB with a microSD card. You'll also get a 6.9-inch 120Hz display, a 108MP primary camera, a telephoto with up to 50X zoom, and a 4500mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB
Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE is perfect if you want a flagship-tier phone without paying a four-figure sum. Its 6.5-inch display may not sound small, but thanks to ultra-thin bezels, the phone is relatively compact by today's standards. It also has the same specs and features as the Note 20 Ultra, with the same 4500mAh battery (though no 50X telephoto camera).
Sony Xperia 1 III 256GB
The Xperia 1 III is an incredible device for media consumption. Not only does it shoot terrific-looking 4K video at up to 60fps, it even has a 120Hz 4K display, allowing you to watch UHD content in its native resolution. The 21:9 aspect ratio is perfect for watching movies. Sony's Cinema Pro app gives you outstanding manual video controls, including focus peaking, adjustable frame rates and resolutions, and various LUTs.
Motorola Edge 256GB
The Motorola Edge is a fantastic "value flagship," with a gorgeous 90Hz display and excellent battery life. Despite its low price, you get 5G support, along with a headphone jack, expandable storage, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a stunning hardware design. The cameras aren't as good as what you'll find on higher-end devices (including Moto's Edge+), but the Edge offers a lot of bang for your buck.
Moto G Power 64GB (2020)
Despite a newer model available, the 2020 Moto G Power is still an outstanding option for a fraction of the price of its competitors. It comes with a massive 5000mAh battery and 64GB of expandable storage. You also get clean Android software with some excellent Motorola touches, like Moto Actions, to quickly launch the camera and flashlight.
Nokia G20 128GB
The Nokia G20 epitomizes HMD Global's efforts as of late. The phone combines Nokia's classic industrial design with robust hardware in the form of a MediaTek Helio G35, a 6.5-inch display, impressive rear cameras including a primary 48MP lens, and a microSD slot for up to 512GB of expandable storage.
OnePlus Nord N200 64GB
It seems that even self-proclaimed flagship killers have fallen prey to the trend of selling less for more. Luckily, you can still get some of that silky smooth OxygenOS goodness and expandable storage bundles with decent mid-range features in the OnePlus Nord N200 5G. There's a 6.49-inch 90Hz LCD, 5G, triple cameras, 4GB of RAM, and 18W fast charging.
Mi 11 Lite 128GB
Xiaomi is always coming out with new models. They've got something for every type of user. The Mi 11 Lite is just what its name says, a lite version of the upper-tier Mi 11 series. This compact phone weighs just 157g and measures 6.81mm in thickness. Headphone jack aside, it has it all: a microSDXC slot, a 6.55-inch 90Hz AMOLED screen, SD 732G, triple cameras including a 64MP primary shooter, and Android 11 out-the-box.
TCL 10 Pro 128GB
The TCL 10 Pro has a gorgeous 6.47-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen that uses NXTVISION display technology. You can watch all the movies and shows you want in vivid detail. It's got expandable storage, so there's no shortage of memory for storing your favorite content. There's a nice 4,500mAh battery, and the phone supports fast charging, so you don't need to worry about the usage time either.
MicroSD isn't dead yet
With more flagship phones moving away from expandable storage and some brands like Huawei switching from microSD to their own standards, you might think the format is becoming a dying breed, but don't panic just yet. There are still plenty of great phones with microSD support, ranging from budget offerings to top-tier flagships.
If you want the absolute best of the best with expandable storage, look no further than the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. With this stunning phone, you get nearly every spec under the sun, including 5G support for any compatible U.S. carrier. That gorgeous 6.9-inch, 120Hz AMOLED display coupled with stereo speakers is ideal for multimedia consumption. The camera array is also incredibly versatile, allowing you to get as close with the telephoto or as far away with the ultra-wide as you desire.
If you're looking to spend a bit less, though, the Galaxy S20 FE and Moto G Power are also great options to consider. Both deliver performance well above their asking price, and the latter is one of the best cheap Android phones you'll find, expandable storage or otherwise.
