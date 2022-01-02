Best Android phones with expandable storage 2022

Whether you carry your media library with you, shoot a lot of 4K video, or you're looking to download a few movies ahead of a long commute, expandable storage is essential for many users. Thankfully, plenty of options are still available, ranging from high-end choices with endless features to budget options with a few compromises. If you're not looking to spend upwards of $1,000, take a look at our list of best Android phones with expandable storage.

MicroSD isn't dead yet

With more flagship phones moving away from expandable storage and some brands like Huawei switching from microSD to their own standards, you might think the format is becoming a dying breed, but don't panic just yet. There are still plenty of great phones with microSD support, ranging from budget offerings to top-tier flagships.

If you want the absolute best of the best with expandable storage, look no further than the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. With this stunning phone, you get nearly every spec under the sun, including 5G support for any compatible U.S. carrier. That gorgeous 6.9-inch, 120Hz AMOLED display coupled with stereo speakers is ideal for multimedia consumption. The camera array is also incredibly versatile, allowing you to get as close with the telephoto or as far away with the ultra-wide as you desire.

If you're looking to spend a bit less, though, the Galaxy S20 FE and Moto G Power are also great options to consider. Both deliver performance well above their asking price, and the latter is one of the best cheap Android phones you'll find, expandable storage or otherwise.