No microSD slot, no problem: Get the BENFEI memory card reader this Prime Day to expand your phone's storage

Memory cards come in various shapes and sizes, adding however many gigabytes or terabytes of data you want to your device. Sadly, most of the best Android phones don't come with memory card slots anymore. The loss of expandable storage can be addressed with a cheap and clever solution: a memory card reader.

The BENFEI Memory Card Reader is unique in the way it operates because it isn't just designed for phones alone. You also get a USB 3.0 Type-A port for computers and laptops in addition to a USB Type-C port for smartphones.

Most commonplace USB-C memory card readers only support one or two types of memory cards, such as microSD or TF, but this one from BENFEI is compatible with four types. It's clearly a highly practical tool to have. This Prime Day deal takes 15% off the price, so it's the best time to grab one or two of these memory card readers.

BENFEI Memory Card Reader: was $9.99 now $8.49 at Amazon Get the BENFEI 4-in-1 Memory Card Reader to add support for memory cards to your phone via USB-C or your computer via USB-A. At 15% off, this is a hot deal that you should take advantage of before stock runs out.

✅Recommended if: You're looking to add a memory card slot to your phone or PC.

❌Skip this deal if: You want something more compact.

The BENFEI Memory Card Reader has outstanding specs for the price. The USB-C connector swaps out for a USB-A connector. You can use various types of memory cards with it, including but not limited to microSD, SD, TF, CF, MMC, and MS cards.

There's no learning curve involved either. All you've got to do is plug it in, insert your memory card, and view its content via the file explorer app on your phone or computer. It couldn't be any easier to use.

This is the most versatile card reading tool that money can buy. It's insanely cheap as well, priced just under $10 with this Prime Day deal.