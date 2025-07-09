My wife's favorite e-reader fits in her purse, and now it fits in your budget thanks to an all-time low Prime Day price

Most e-readers, like a Kindle, are about the size of a book to help replicate the feel and weight of the classic medium. But those aren't always easy to tote around with you, especially if you don't carry a large bag around at all times. That's where the Onyx Boox Palma 2 comes in, a phone-sized e-reader that's currently 10% off for Prime Day.

While 10% isn't the biggest discount we've seen during Amazon's 4-day event, Onyx doesn't regularly discount the Boox Palma or Palma 2, so it's a rare deal. If you don't believe me, check out the Camelcamelcamel page and look at the very flat price graph over the past few months.

The first time I got the original Palma at the end of 2023, my wife immediately laid claim to it when I was done writing the review. Once the second one came out, the upgrade was a no-brainer, especially given how often she uses it. That thing goes with her everywhere!

For the cost of a budget-priced phone, you'll be getting a cutting-edge Android-powered e-reader with a gorgeous black & white Carta E Ink display. It's got a fast refresh rate that feels more like a normal screen than an old Kindle, but the eye-friendly nature of E Ink and its ultra comfortable display that's easy to see in any light.

The Onyx Boox Palma 2 is an upgrade over the original Boox Palma in subtle ways, but that doesn't mean it's not nicer to use. One of the best new features is the fingerprint scanner built into the side-mounted power button, something the original release didn't have. That means you can have the same level of biometric security on your e-reader as you do on your phone!

It's also got a newer, faster chipset inside and comes installed with Android 13, whereas the original release only features Android 11. The OS version doesn't usually matter much on these types of devices since security updates are often delivered through the Google Play backend, but apps eventually stop supporting older versions of Android, so having something newer is always preferable.

Aside from the diminutive size that you'll love, this display is something you need to see in action, especially if you're coming from an older e-reader like a Kindle. Gone are the days when the whole screen would have to flash just to change the page. This one refreshes more like a normal phone display and can even play back videos and games so long as you don't mind that it's only black & white.

Plus, since it's E Ink, it's actually easier to read in the sun than inside, the polar opposite of most phones. That, plus the eye-friendly nature of E Ink displays and a backlight that's totally flicker-free, ensures that you can read for hours on end without worrying about eye strain. It's a win-win!