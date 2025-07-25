Back to school Google Pixel deals — from flagships to wearables and beyond
Student-friendly deals on the best Google tech.
Whether you're in the market for a new smartphone, wearable, or a simple pair of earbuds, there is generally no shortage of great Google Pixel deals to check out during back-to-school sale season. I've scoured the web in search of the best offers for Android users, and you can find a selection of my favorites below.
I'm talking about offers that get you a free Google Pixel 9a when you add a line with any Unlimited plan at Verizon, or this Walmart deal that slashes a cool $50 off the Pixel Watch 3.
It's also worth mentioning that Google is set to reveal a bunch of new devices (including the Pixel 10 series) on August 20th, which means we're sure to see even more deals in the coming weeks. Keep reading to see my favorite back-to-school deals available now, and feel free to check back later to see what's new: you never know what's around the corner.
Back to school Google Pixel deals
Google Pixel 9a 128GB: $499.99 FREE with most plans, plus free Pixel Buds A-Series at T-Mobile
Head to T-Mobile and add a qualifying line and the Big Three carrier will hook you up with enough promo credits over 24 months to make the popular Google Pixel 9a completely free. The deal also includes a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series, which is a $99 value!
Google Pixel 9 128GB: $799 $359, plus BOGO year of Unlimited at Mint Mobile
Looking for a new wireless plan ahead of the new semester? Purchase the Google Pixel 9 alongside one year of the Unlimited plan and Mint Mobile will give you over 50% off the phone AND an additional year of wireless for free.
Google Pixel Watch 3 41mm (Wi-Fi): $349.99 $299.99 at Walmart
Stylish and versatile, the Pixel Watch 3 is easily one of the best Android smartwatches ever built, even if it's going to be supplanted by a newer generation next month. Grab the sleek wearable from Walmart today and you'll get a straight $50 off your purchase, no strings attached.
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: $229 $193 at Amazon
The Pixel Buds Pro 2 boast seamless integration with other Google devices, plus you get balanced sound, active noise cancellation, and Gemini AI features. Pick up a pair of these earbuds from Amazon during its back-to-school sale and you'll score a straight 16% discount.
Google Pixel 9 Pro 128GB: $999.99 FREE with new line on Unlimited Ultimate plan at Verizon
The Pixel 9 Pro is a powerful flagship with outstanding cameras, AI-boosted software features, and seven years of guaranteed OS/security updates. Add a line with Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan and you'll get the phone for free! Sure, that is the carrier's most expensive plan option, but the many perks should lessen the blow.
Google Pixel 8a 128GB: $499 $248.99 at Best Buy
Despite being a last-gen device, the Pixel 8a continues to impress with a sophisticated design, still-great Tensor G3 chipset, and some AI features to boot. Pick up the phone unlocked from Best Buy and you'll get a sweet $250 discount. Stock is running low though, so don't wait too long.
