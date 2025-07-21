What you need to know

Google's official store has started teasing the Pixel 10 series, showcasing its series' design in a video clip.

The series will retain a design similar to the Pixel 9, with a large camera bump, flat sides, and rounded corners.

Google, once again, confirms its event to launch the phones will take place on August 20, alongside other teased products like "watches, buds, and more."

Rumors claim the base Pixel 10 could see a triple camera array instead of a dual housing, which might indicate a telephoto lens is coming.

Google is starting the week off with an official teaser for its upcoming Pixel series after confirming its next event.

This afternoon (July 21), the Google Store updated with a new header promoting the upcoming Pixel 10 series in August. Once again, the company confirms that its Made by Google event to reveal the next Pixel line will occur on August 20. What's most important in this teaser is Google's official look at the Pixel 10's design.

The header confirms the series will look pretty similar to the Pixel 9 series, boasting a rather large camera bump, flat sides, and rounded corners.

It's unclear which device Google's teasing. The model features three lenses, which could point us toward the Pixel 10 Pro or 10 Pro XL devices. However, there were rumors that the base model would grab a third lens, moving it closer to the company's higher-tier Pixels. Additionally, Google is offering an "exclusive offer" for new users who subscribe to its store's emails.

If you've freshly signed up, Google states you will receive a promotional code on August 20 (the day of the event). Its fine print adds, "Use of promo code is limited to a discount on one eligible device." Users have from today (July 21) to August 18 to sign up for Google Store emails and be eligible for its promo code on August 20.

Big (Pixel) 10

(Image credit: Google)

There were two sets of camera rumors about the Pixel 10, with the first surfacing in June, stating the series' telephoto lens could double as a macro camera. This camera is expected to help make close-up shots even crispier, as the series leverages some extra hardware. Those alleged rumors add that Google isn't dropping the ultrawide macros, it's just adding a little extra strength to the rest of the series' camera setup.

As previously mentioned, there were also rumors that the base model could jump up to a triple camera array with a telephoto lens of its own.

Excitement was already rising as of last week as Google started emailing Android Central and other publications about its "Made by Google" event. Those emails confirmed that the next event will take place on August 20, where we will see the Pixel 10 series. Alongside its phones, the company also teased "watches, buds, and more.” With that, we're thinking the Pixel Watch 4 and (potentially) a Pixel Buds 2a.

The main keynote speech begins on August 20 at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET, and expected to be livestreamed on Google's YouTube channel.