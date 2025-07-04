Pixel Buds 2a colors might not look anything like the ones we’ve seen before
Pixel Buds 2a and a fresh Pixel wireless charger might be crashing the Pixel 10 launch party.
What you need to know
- The Pixel Buds 2a are reportedly ditching the old-school shades for bold new colors—Fog Light, Hazel, Iris, and Strawberry.
- Meanwhile, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 might add a new “Sterling” shade, a slick match for the rumored Pixel 10 “Sterling Gray.”
- A new leak also hints at a “Rock Candy” Pixel Charger and a new Pixel Wireless Charger.
Early leaks about the Pixel Buds 2a suggest Google is mixing things up in the color department, supposedly showing up in a whole new set of colors that steer way off the usual A-Series hues.
Reliable leaker Arsène Lupin posted some juicy details on X, and they suggest that Google is getting ready to launch the next-gen Pixel Buds A-Series (via 9to5Google). As per the leak, the Pixel Buds 2a are coming in a fresh set of colors we've never seen before.
Furthermore, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 might be getting a surprise new shade too.
Color shake-up incoming
According to Lupin, the Pixel Buds 2a will arrive in new shades—Fog Light, Hazel, Iris, and Strawberry. And with the OG Pixel Buds A-series dating all the way back to June 2021, this refresh is definitely coming in hot (and overdue).
The Pixel Buds 2a aren’t the only ones getting a splash of color. The same leaker claims the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will come in “Sterling,” which lines up with the Pixel 10’s rumored “Sterling Gray” finish.
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2SterlingJuly 3, 2025
Charging may be getting a glow-up too. A “Rock Candy” Pixel Charger is supposedly on the way, along with a brand-new Pixel Wireless Charger that could be the next-gen Pixel Stand.
Don’t hold your breath for a group drop
Unfortunately, the X post doesn’t dive into specs, but one thing is clear—the colors are a total departure from the usual Sea, Dark Olive, Clearly White, and Charcoal we’ve seen on the Pixel Buds A-Series.
Even though the Pixel 10 lineup and Google's new lineup of accessories—like the new buds and chargers—have been making the rounds in leaks, there’s no solid word they’ll all arrive at the same time. Google could easily hold off on dropping the new accessories until a bit later in the year.
Jay Bonggolto always keeps a nose for news. He has been writing about consumer tech and apps for as long as he can remember, and he has used a variety of Android phones since falling in love with Jelly Bean. Send him a direct message via Twitter or LinkedIn.
