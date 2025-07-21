There's no doubt — Nothing's Headphone 1 is one of the best audio products of 2025

Hardwired (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) In Hardwired, AC Senior Editor Harish Jonnalagadda delves into all things hardware, including phones, audio products, storage servers, and networking gear.

Nothing started out with audio, and it's no wonder that the brand is quite good at it. While the Ear 1 had issues with tonality, Nothing resolved these with the Ear 2, and subsequent products have been nothing short of incredible. So when the brand said it was venturing into headphones, I was obviously excited. I prefer over-ear headsets to earbuds, and the Headphone 1 is positioned as an alternative to the Bose QuietComfort Ultra and Sony WH-1000XM6.

Obviously, design is a key tenet of all Nothing products, and the Headphone 1 looks like nothing else available today. As much as I like the design of the Phone 3, I think the Headphone 1 is Nothing's best-looking product yet. The unique rectangular design with a stylized outer shell that evokes memories of cassettes is just plain cool, and the novelty doesn't really wear off even after using the Headphone 1 for a while.

The white model in particular looks gorgeous, and the distinctive design is backed by good build quality. The shell is made out of aluminum, and it's joined by a plastic headband. At 329g, it is on the lighter end of the scale, and I like the comfort quite a bit — I didn't have any issues wearing the Headphone 1 for hours on end.

The retro-futuristic design combined with a comfortable fit makes the Headphone 1 a better choice than the Sony WH-1000XM6, and I like the attention to detail. The headphones get IP52 dust and water resistance, and unique gesture controls with a paddle, a roller to control volume, and a dedicated multifunction button to invoke your digital assistant of choice, change EQ, and switch between music platforms.

All controls are positioned where they're easily accessible, and the varying tactility of each mode toggle means you won't get inadvertently change tracks when trying to increase or decrease the volume. There's USB-C connectivity as well, but what I like the most is that the Headphone 1 gets a standard 3.5mm jack.

Most of my usage of these headphones has been with my Teenage Engineering OP-1 Field synthesizer, and it's just great to be able to connect via 3.5mm. I also paired the Headphone 1 with my Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Vivo X200 Ultra, iPad Pro M4, Nothing Phone 3, and Vivo X Fold 5, and didn't run into any issues over Bluetooth.

Connectivity is rock-solid, and there's the option to connect to two devices at once and switch between the two without any hassle. The bundled case is pretty good as well, and it doesn't take up too much room. The Headphone 1 gets a 1,040mAh battery, and it lasted just under 30 hours in my testing. That's more than enough, and you get a fast charging mode that delivers two hours music playback with just a five-minute charge; a full charge takes over two hours.

Nothing did a good job dialing in the noise isolation as well, and I didn't have any problems in this area. My QuietComfort Ultra still has the edge, but the Headphone 1 does a good enough job tuning out ambient sounds. You can easily customize settings via Nothing X, and there's also an 8-band EQ that allows for granular customization of the sound.

Coming to the sound, the Headphone 1 is made in collaboration with British audio powerhouse KEF. I've long admired the brand's LS50 and LSX collection, and it's great to see Nothing partnering with a long-time leader in this category. The Headphone 1 has a custom 40mm driver with sound tuned by KEF, and it sounds amazing.

There's good low-end energy and vibrancy, and bass-focused tracks have a delightful rumble. The mids come through with plenty of vigor, and it accentuates vocals to a good extent. The treble has decent extension as well without any noticeable sibilance. The mid-bass tends to bleed into the mid-range at times, but it isn't fatiguing in the least.

The sound quality of the Headphone 1 is thoroughly enjoyable, and it lends itself well to a variety of genres. KEF's unique sound signature is evident in the tuning of these headphones, and if you want a neutral sound, you can easily tweak the EQ to your liking.

Overall, I enjoyed using the Headphone 1 much more than I thought; if anything, I like the headphones more than the Phone 3. The design is sure to turn heads, it's comfortable to wear, sounds great, and is a better deal than its equivalent Sony and Bose rivals.