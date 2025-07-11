Don't walk, run — our favorite Bose open earbuds are $100 off at Best Buy
Tired of painful earbuds that don't fit right? Open earbuds are the answer, and these are the best ones.
As an audio fanatic, I've been captivated by the emergence of open earbuds in recent years. They're like little speakers that sit right outside you ear canal, so you get maximum sound and minimum discomfort. If you're someone who finds it hard to get earbuds that fit right, love long listening sessions, and want to let in a bit of ambient noise, open earbuds are the way to go.
Best of all, our favorite pair — the Bose Ultra Open earbuds — are $100 off for Best Buy's anti-Prime Day sale, lowering the price under $200. Any time you can get Bose audio for that price, it's worth paying attention to. Don't wait, because this deal might not last long.
"Bose Ultra Open earbuds are beautiful. A departure from traditional open-ear designs, they look as much like jewelry as they do consumer technology, so much so that I’m considering buying some earcuffs now. But these earlobe adornments are so much more than just fashionable; they are highly functional." — Tshaka Armstrong for Android Central
✅Recommended if: you find in-ear headphones to be uncomfortable; you want a simple, fashionable pair of open earbuds with a great case; you need high-quality sound.
❌Skip this deal if: you love bass, because open earbuds don't excel in low-end reproduction; you need the longest battery life.
Oddly enough, I got my start with open earbuds by trying the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which unfortunately aren't on sale for Prime Day. Trying out these glasses, and their embedded speakers, showed me how freeing it is to listen to music on-the-go without clogging up your ears. Enter the best open-earbuds, designed to provide a personal listening experience without the hassle.
Why might you want a pair of open earbuds? This style of audio gear might make sense if you're someone that has a hard time finding ear tips and buds that fit perfectly. Since the Bose Ultra Open earbuds sit outside your ear canal, this isn't a problem at all. They gently rest outside your ear canal while subtly clipping onto your earlobe for comfort and security.
The open design means you can also let ambient noise in, which can be desirable in a few kinds of situations. Maybe you're a runner or cyclist who needs to hear the world around you for a safe workout. Or, perhaps you work at a jobsite or office where it's necessary to hear what's going on nearby.
There are a few tradeoffs — without passive isolation, bass reproduction won't be at its best and you might need to crank the volume up in noisy environments. But for the right person, these are small sacrifices that become worthwhile to get the perfect fit. At the right price — under $200 at Best Buy for a limited time — the Bose Ultra Open earbuds are an excellent buy.
