Why wait for Prime Day? Prime members can already score 68% OFF the Amazon Echo Buds today

We're just a few days away from the biggest Amazon sale of the year, and the retailer is already offering some killer earbud deals and major discounts on some of our favorite Android tech. This includes the retailer's choice to cut 68% off the price of the Amazon Echo Buds for Prime members, offering $95 in savings.

Don't let the low price fool you; the Amazon Echo Buds offer versatile, customizable audio with ANC and up to 15 hours of battery life when you use the included charging case. I wouldn't recommend buying these buds at full price, but thanks to Amazon's early Fire sale, they're an absolute steal.

Amazon Echo Buds: $139.99 $44.99 for Amazon Prime Members The Amazon Echo Buds are currently available for their lowest price ever if you're a Prime member, ringing in at just $45, or 68% off. The Amazon Echo Buds are the retailer's in-house Echo lineup earbuds, and seeing as they normally retail for $140, this is a ridiculous deal.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for powerful in-ear earbuds without breaking the bank; you need features such as ANC, clear phone calls, and a portable charging case; you have other Alexa devices and you want seamless compatibility between them and your earbuds.

❌Skip this deal if: you prefer a stem earbud design; you need something with a higher ingress protection rating than IPX4; you're looking for the best earbuds on the market; you aren't an Amazon Prime member.

The Amazon Echo Buds are a solid pair of noise-cancelling earbuds, featuring a wireless charging case with USB-C charging, mobile app controls, and good-sounding microphones for both phone calls and voice commands.

The earbuds themselves offer up to 5 hours of playback time per charge, or you can get up to 15 hours with intermittent charges using the case. Amazon also says you'll get up to 2 hours of playtime per 15-minute charge, and you can also access a range of audio customization and other control options using the Alexa app.

Unlike most other earbuds at this price point, these feature solid audio quality, active noise cancellation, and a wireless charging case that makes them super convenient. Honestly, you probably won't find anything even close to this price with all of those features.