These 'Fan Edition' earbuds are still 45% OFF for a few more hours — act fast!

It's not hard to find a good Samsung earbuds deal around Prime Day, but this year's sale has really outdone itself. As part of the sale, buyers can get 45% off the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE for Amazon Prime Day, bringing their price down to just $55.

The so-called "Fan Edition" Galaxy Buds offer a no-frills, high-quality audio profile, with a comfortable fit that users like. These are a great pick for anyone looking for a cheap, basic pair of wireless earbuds with features like active noise cancellation and auto pause when taking them out. Plus, they include a special wingtip design that makes them better for staying in the ear than most, a well-like feature for individuals who struggle keeping normal earbuds in their ears.

Need something else? Check out these other Samsung Galaxy Prime Day deals!

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: $99.99 $54.99 for Amazon Prime Day For Prime Day, Amazon has slashed the price of the already cheap Samsung Galaxy Buds FE earbuds down to just $55, marking a huge 45% discount. These earbuds include physical buttons for playback control, along with easy access to voice assistants, crystal clear call audio, and ANC.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a basic, cheap pair of earbuds that won't compromise audio quality; you're looking for a pair of buds designed to stay in the ears more easily; you like having physical buttons for playback control on your earbuds.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd prefer over-ear headphones to earbuds; you need something with a robust multi-band EQ system.

The Galaxy Buds FE aren't going to be on the best earbuds list, and that's somewhat intended. Mirroring Samsung's older earbuds style, these "Fan Edition" earbuds are meant to be a super affordable option that still features good audio, and at an additional 45% off, they're definitely fulfilling that aim.

These earbuds feature a basic suite of microphones, ANC, physical buttons, and easy access to voice commands and more. They also include the SmartThings Find and Lost Modes, which can help you keep track of where they are when you can't find them.