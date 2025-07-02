Prime Day Samsung Galaxy deals — early discounts and how to prepare for Amazon's big sale

It's official: Prime Day 2025 kicks off on July 8th, which means we're about to see some of the best Samsung Galaxy deals this side of Black Friday. Whether you're planning to buy a smartwatch, laptop, or flagship phone, I built this guide so you know exactly where to look when the big sale goes live.

It's also worth mentioning that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are likely to be revealed during a Samsung Unpacked event on July 9th (right in the middle of the Amazon sale), so you can expect a lot of interesting Samsung-related news and offers in the coming days.

Amazon hasn't shared too many deals just yet, but if you're willing to look beyond the confines of the "Big A", you'll be shocked at the number of excellent offers that are available across the web. Keep reading to see all of my favorites, and don't forget to check back later to see what's new: I'll be updating this page with new offers once Prime Day officially goes live.

Prime Day Samsung Galaxy deals

Samsung Galaxy S25 128GB: $799 $360, plus BOGO year of Unlimited at Mint Mobile While we wait for Prime Day to kick off, one of the best Samsung deals on the web continues to be this offer from Mint Mobile. Buy the base model Galaxy S25 alongside one year of the Unlimited plan and Mint will hook you up with over 50% off the phone AND an additional year of T-Mobile-powered wireless service for 100% free!

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 512GB: $1,219.99 FREE with eligible line at T-Mobile The new Galaxy S25 Edge is an ultra sleek and lightweight device packed full of premium specs and AI features, and now you get the thin smartphone for free if you add a line on T-Mobile's Experience Beyond or Go5G Next plan. You'll also get a free storage boost to 512GB, and T-Mo is currently waiving all activation fees.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G 128GB: $199.99 $174.99 at Amazon The Galaxy A16 is a very affordable Android phone with a few premium specs you might not expect, such as a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, great battery life, and six years of guaranteed OS/security upgrades. Buy the phone unlocked from Amazon today and you'll score a nice $25 off your purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 256GB: $1,199.99 $699.99 at Best Buy Although it's technically last-gen, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra still rivals the best Samsung tablets on the market today, thanks to a powerful Snapdragon processor, generous 14.6-inch AMOLED display, and long-lasting battery. Buy the tablet from Best Buy today and you'll get a whopping $500 discount, no strings attached.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360 (512GB): $1,349.99 $699.99 at Best Buy The Galaxy Book 4 360 is a convertible laptop with a vivid 15.6-inch touchscreen display, Intel Core 7 processor, and up to 22 hours of battery life on a single charge. With a starting price of $1,349.99, however, the Samsung laptop is also quite expensive, so Best Buy is remedying this by slapping on an incredible $650 discount.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 40mm: $299.99 $209.99 at Amazon Our top pick for the best Android smartwatch on the market today, the Galaxy Watch 7 is a versatile device with a bright, durable display, snappy performance, and all of the health and fitness tracking features you could ever need. Prime Day may still be a few days away, but you can already purchase this wearable from Amazon and get a sweet 30% carved off the price. It's worth mentioning that Samsung will probably be announcing the Galaxy Watch 8 on July 9th, so consider waiting if you want the latest and greatest device from the company.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm (LTE): $649.99 $399.74 at Amazon If you need a bit more power, the Galaxy Watch Ultra has a more-rugged build and larger battery than the standard Galaxy Watch 7, but these upgrades come at a price. Fortunately, you can get up to 39% off the premium wearable when you buy from Amazon before Prime Day kicks off.

Prime Day FAQ

When is Prime Day 2025?

It's been confirmed that this year's Prime Day sale event will run from July 8th through July 11th. That's right: for the first time ever, Prime Day will last four full days, giving you twice as much time to explore the deals. Twice the length means twice as many opportunities to spend more than you intend to, so don't forget to prepare for the sale by checking out my top 5 tips for finding Android deals during Prime Day 2025.

When is Samsung Unpacked?

Samsung Unpacked is scheduled to begin on July 9th at 10am EST, placing it right in the center of Prime Day festivities. Nevertheless, we're excited for the event to (most likely) give us a first look at the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, plus wearables like the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch Ultra (2025).

Will these brand new devices be given the Prime Day treatment? It's too soon to say, but you can at least expect Samsung to announce some preorder deals when the devices are unveiled. Of course, I'll update this guide as soon as I learn more.

How do I find the best Samsung Galaxy deals during Prime Day?

Prime Day may be Amazon's thing, but they're far from the only retailer launching a major sale event next week. If you're trying to find the best Galaxy deals during the sale, start by checking Amazon's listings before comparing prices with competing retailers, such as Best Buy and Walmart. You should also see if your wireless carrier is running a special promotion that'll work for you, and of course, always check Samsung.com before committing to one single deal.