Best Buy's 4th of July sale is the ultimate anti-Prime Day, and I found 5 smartphone deals that prove it

Prime Day 2025 kicks off on July 8th, but if you don't want to wait, Best Buy just launched a 4th of July sale with a bounty of awesome tech deals in tow. I'm talking major discounts on everything from laptops and TVs to kitchen appliances.

A ton of Android phones are also getting discounted as part of the Best Buy sale, so I've collected five of the best offers for our readers below. Unlike Prime Day, no membership is required to receive the savings, plus Best Buy beats Amazon by offering additional trade-in opportunities and free perks as part of its deals.

Will this sale make Prime Day 2025 feel redundant? I highly doubt it, but it's a great way to check a few items off your wish list before the big sale kicks off next week. Just remember the sale ends on Sunday, so don't wait too long if one of these deals catches your eye!

The top 5 phone deals from Best Buy's 4th of July sale

Samsung Galaxy S25 128GB: $799.99 $579.99 with activation | $679.99 unlocked at Best Buy The Galaxy S25 is a solid Samsung flagship with a powerful Snapdragon processor, a ton of useful AI features, and seven years of OS and security upgrades guaranteed. Pick up the phone with carrier activation and Best Buy will slash $220 off the price, or you can simply buy the S25 unlocked for a $120 discount.

Motorola Edge (2025) 256GB: $549.99 $449.99 at Best Buy The Motorola Edge (2025) has only been out for a few weeks, but you can already get a straight $100 off the price during Best Buy's 4th of July sale. The midrange phone boasts an elegant design with upgraded camera tech and battery life, and while it isn't the fastest phone on the market, it's a great value at this price.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G 128GB: $399.99 $199.99 with activation | $299.99 unlocked at Best Buy The Galaxy A35 is a cheap Android phone with a large 5,000mAh battery, reliable Exynos 1380 processor, and lovely 6.6-inch AMOLED 120Hz display. I wouldn't recommend buying the A35 5G at full price, but slap on a $200 discount with activation and the phone becomes a verified steal.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB: $1,899.99 $1,399.99 with activation | $1,499.99 unlocked at Best Buy The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is most likely going to be revealed during an Unpacked event next week, but if you don't need the latest generation, Best Buy is slashing up to $500 off last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6 when you activate through your carrier.