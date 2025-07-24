Total Wireless REALLY wants to give you a free Samsung phone this summer — here's how it works

Whether you're thinking about switching or you've been using the MVNO for years, Total Wireless is home to a bounty of smartphone deals that could rival the best offers from Mint Mobile or Visible. Add a line with the Total 5G Unlimited or Total 5G+ Unlimited plan, for instance, and you'll get a FREE Samsung Galaxy A36 5G, no trade-in required and no further strings attached.

The Galaxy A36 5G is a 2025 Samsung phone with a vibrant 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, efficient Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, and a large 5,000mAh battery that should easily last over a day on a single charge. It's not going to win any awards for innovation — after all, this is Samsung's attempt at building a cheap Android phone — but you still get the same long software support that the OEM is known for, with six years of OS upgrades guaranteed.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G 128GB: $279.99 FREE with switch and eligible data plan at Total Wireless Grab the Galaxy A36 5G and add a line with the 5G Unlimited or 5G+ Unlimited plan at Total Wireless and the Verizon-owned MVNO will give you the phone for 100% free! You'll need to transfer your number from another carrier to receive the savings, but there's no trade-in required and no confusing contract to worry about.

Owned and operated by Verizon, Total Wireless is a popular MVNO carrier that utilizes its parent company's legendary 5G network to deliver great coverage at a much lower cost. Both of the plans included in this promotion give you unlimited talk, text, and data on the aforementioned network with 5G Ultra Wideband access, plus you get a free mobile hotspot and free calls and texts to over 85 countries worldwide. You'll even get six months of Disney Plus Premium for free, which is random but cool.

The 5G Unlimited and 5G+ Unlimited plans start at $50 and $60 per line per month (with AutoPay), respectively, but you could drop the price to as low as $25 per month when you add five lines, making it a great choice for families. There's also a five-year price guarantee, and like other MVNOs, no contracts or credit checks to worry about.

If these plans are still too pricey for you, it's also worth mentioning that you can get a free Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) with ANY Total Wireless plan, no strings attached. Despite its age, that Motorola phone is still a solid pick with a 120Hz display, embedded stylus pen, and a still-decent Snapdragon chipset.