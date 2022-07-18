Best cheap Mint Mobile plans, coupons, and deals

No matter what your budget is, it's never too difficult to find a great Mint Mobile deal if you know where to look. One of the more popular MVNO carriers out there (and the only one partly owned by Ryan Reynolds), Mint is cheap and reliable, and they love to get creative with their deals and short-term promotions. Below you'll find the best Mint Mobile deals that are available right now.

Mint Mobile uses T-Mobile's 5G and 4G LTE network to bring you great coverage at an even more affordable price. In the past, going prepaid with an MVNO often meant that you sacrificed a lot when it came to your plan, but not anymore. When selecting Mint Mobile plans you can pick data allotments of 4GB, 10GB, 15GB, or even go unlimited depending on your usage habits, and all of the plans come with unlimited talk and text as well.

Mint Mobile plans start at an introductory price of $15 for three months, but there are many other great deals if you know where to look. Keep reading for the best Mint Mobile deals available now, plus Mint Mobile coupons and a look at some of the various plan options.

Mint Mobile deals of the month

(opens in new tab) Unlimited Talk & Text Plan: $30/month for three months at Mint Mobile (opens in new tab) Since 2020, Mint Mobile has had an unlimited talk and text plan that includes unlimited calls to Canada and Mexico. The plan also gives you up to 35GB of high-speed (5G/4G) data, which is a lot more than Mint Mobile's normal $15 a month plan. Pay $90 upfront for the first three months.

(opens in new tab) Mint Mobile 7-Day Trial: $0.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Mint Mobile lets you try out the service with a device you already own for seven days using its Starter Kit. The kit normally sells for $5, but right now you can grab it for just $1 and earn $5 towards any Mint Mobile plan in the future.

(opens in new tab) Phone + Service deal: Six months of FREE service when you bundle with a Samsung A13 5G (opens in new tab) Mint Mobile is a big fan of bundling new phones with wireless service. In this particular instance, when you purchase the Samsung A13 5G alongside a 6-month Mint Mobile plan, your service will be totally free for that duration. The phone itself can be as low as $29/month when you shop through Mint Mobile, and since the carrier offers 0% APR on all devices, it's a solid deal all around.

Mint Mobile coupons

(opens in new tab) Mint 55+ Seniors Discount: Unlimited talk and text plus full service activation for $15/month (opens in new tab) If you're a new customer and over 55, Mint Mobile will give you 4GB of data per month and unlimited talk and text for $15 per month. This Mint 55+ deal also gives you free service from MINTech advisors who will walk you through the process of activating your device, cancelling your old service, and transferring your existing phone number.

(opens in new tab) Refer friends and get a free year of wireless service (opens in new tab) Mint Mobile is also rewarding customers who recommend their service to other people. The carrier's "Refer A Friend" promotion gives you the opportunity to make up to $240 in credit if you refer five of your friends. All you need to do is send along the provided referral link. One referral and you instantly get $25 in credit. Your second referral gets you $30, and each additional referral increases your credit balance until you get to five friends. With that $240 credit, you can pay for an entire year of the 10GB/month Mint Mobile plan, a deal that's pretty hard to pass up.

(opens in new tab) Get six months free when you purchase a new device at Mint Mobile (opens in new tab) For a limited time, Mint Mobile is offering new customers six months of service for free when you purchase a new device along with a six-month plan and port-in your current number. The offer is even valid on Mint Mobile's Unlimited plan.

Mint Mobile plans

With plans starting at just $15 a month for three months, it's becoming much harder to justify spending hundreds of dollars for phone service these days. Mint Mobile has several different introductory offers available to new customers, based on how much data you anticipate using monthly.

Mint Mobile also has an Unlimited plan that includes unlimited data, talk and text. While you will get up to 35GB of high-speed data, you will be capped at a speed of 128kbps after you reach that limit. You will also only be able to stream at 480p resolution, and hotspot data is capped at 5GB per month.

After the initial offering of $30 a month for three months thanks to the upfront payment of $90, you'll be paying $40 per month to renew the plan for another three months. If you want to keep the price down to the introductory offer, you'll have to renew with a 12-month plan.

The base package is $45 for three months and includes 4GB of data per month. You can step up to 10GB per month for $60 total, or 15GB per month for $75 for the three month period. After the introductory period, the monthly cost does go up by a few bucks, but even at the regular price these deals from Mint Mobile are hard to beat.

If you want to prepay for longer periods of time, Mint Mobile also offers six-month and one-year plans. If you're ready to just go all-out, you can get one year of Mint Mobile service that includes unlimited talk, text, and 15GB of data per month for just $300 total. That makes each month of service just $25, which is probably a fraction of what you're paying now.

Lastly, there is a 7-day money-back guarantee included with all Mint Mobile plans, so the carrier will give you back your cash if you aren't satisfied with the service after a week.

Mint Mobile unlocked phones

Mint Mobile recently began selling various unlocked phones, including both iPhone and Android devices. If you're looking for an unlocked phone, you can grab one with 0% financing and free shipping to help make your next device more affordable.

(opens in new tab) Deals on unlocked phones at Mint Mobile (opens in new tab) Now you can save on your next phone as well as your mobile plan. Mint Mobile is offering some big discounts, free extras, and 0% financing when you purchase a new phone through their site.

Wondering how Mint Mobile compares with other prepaid wireless carriers? Witness the battle of the MVNOs with our Mint Mobile vs. Boost Mobile or Mint Mobile vs. Metro by T-Mobile to see which alternative carrier is right for you.