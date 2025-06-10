Mint Mobile just dropped its best data plan to a ridiculously low price — but how long will it last?

If you're in the market for a new wireless plan, I just learned of a Mint Mobile deal that deserves your immediate attention. For a limited time, new customers who join the T-Mobile-owned MVNO will get their first three months of service for only $15 per month ($45 upfront), regardless of the plan they choose.

This means that you can get three months of Mint's Unlimited plan — one of our favorite unlimited plans in the biz — at a whopping 50% discount, no strings attached. If you've been looking for a reason to join Mint, I think you just found it.

Mint Mobile New Customer Offer: Get three months of the Unlimited plan for $15 per month at Mint Sign up for Mint Mobile before the promo period ends and you'll get your first three months of the Unlimited plan for only $15 per month. After the three months are up, you're free to downgrade to a more-affordable plan, stick with Unlimited, or ditch Mint altogether. Zero hassle and no confusing contracts involved, just pure T-Mobile-powered wireless.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a new wireless plan; you live in an area with good T-Mobile coverage; you want simple, dirt-cheap wireless without hidden fees or a complicated contract.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't want to commit to three months of one data plan; you're looking for a wireless carrier that offers a ton of perks or one of the best international wireless plans.

Owned and operated by T-Mobile, Mint Mobile's Unlimited plan gives you unlimited talk, text, and data on the world's largest 5G network, plus you'll enjoy free calls to Mexico, Canada, and the UK, a free mobile hotspot, and more.

Mint operates with a straightforward "buy in bulk" system, which means you pay for wireless in 3, 6, or 12-month increments of time. In other words, if you sign up today, you'll drop a single payment of $45 and enjoy three full months of T-Mobile-powered wireless, no strings attached. There's no obligation to use the MVNO carrier beyond that time, and it literally takes just a few minutes to join through the Mint Mobile app.

Need a new phone too?