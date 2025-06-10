Mint Mobile just dropped its best data plan to a ridiculously low price — but how long will it last?
Mint just resurrected a legendary deal.
If you're in the market for a new wireless plan, I just learned of a Mint Mobile deal that deserves your immediate attention. For a limited time, new customers who join the T-Mobile-owned MVNO will get their first three months of service for only $15 per month ($45 upfront), regardless of the plan they choose.
This means that you can get three months of Mint's Unlimited plan — one of our favorite unlimited plans in the biz — at a whopping 50% discount, no strings attached. If you've been looking for a reason to join Mint, I think you just found it.
Mint Mobile New Customer Offer: Get three months of the Unlimited plan for $15 per month at Mint
Sign up for Mint Mobile before the promo period ends and you'll get your first three months of the Unlimited plan for only $15 per month. After the three months are up, you're free to downgrade to a more-affordable plan, stick with Unlimited, or ditch Mint altogether. Zero hassle and no confusing contracts involved, just pure T-Mobile-powered wireless.
✅Recommended if: you're looking for a new wireless plan; you live in an area with good T-Mobile coverage; you want simple, dirt-cheap wireless without hidden fees or a complicated contract.
❌Skip this deal if: you don't want to commit to three months of one data plan; you're looking for a wireless carrier that offers a ton of perks or one of the best international wireless plans.
Owned and operated by T-Mobile, Mint Mobile's Unlimited plan gives you unlimited talk, text, and data on the world's largest 5G network, plus you'll enjoy free calls to Mexico, Canada, and the UK, a free mobile hotspot, and more.
Mint operates with a straightforward "buy in bulk" system, which means you pay for wireless in 3, 6, or 12-month increments of time. In other words, if you sign up today, you'll drop a single payment of $45 and enjoy three full months of T-Mobile-powered wireless, no strings attached. There's no obligation to use the MVNO carrier beyond that time, and it literally takes just a few minutes to join through the Mint Mobile app.
Need a new phone too?
Samsung Galaxy S25 128GB: $800 $360, plus one year of Unlimited when you buy a year at Mint Mobile
If the Mint Mobile deal above wasn't enough to pique your interest, it's worth mentioning that the carrier is also slashing over 50% off the Samsung Galaxy S25 when you pair the purchase of the phone with one year of Mint's Unlimited plan. To make the offer even sweeter, Mint is even throwing in a second year of Unlimited at no additional cost.
That means you're getting one of 2025's best flagship phones and a full two years of Unlimited wireless for less than it would cost to buy the phone by itself. Yeah, it's that good.
