Forget the Pixel 10, this is STILL the best phone of 2025 (and it's $150 off right now)

It's official: the Pixel 10 series is set to be revealed on Thursday, August 20th, but why wait for Made by Google 2025 when a "nearly perfect" phone is already available AND discounted right now? Enter the OnePlus 13, one of the few devices to ever earn a perfect 5/5-star rating from Android Central.

Not only is this powerful device packed full of premium specs and one of the best displays we've ever used, but you can save a straight $150 on the OnePlus 13 (512GB version) when you buy unlocked from Best Buy today. Activate through AT&T or Verizon and your discount will jump to $250, no trade-in required. I'm not saying you shouldn't consider the Pixel 10 when it's announced this week, but don't be surprised if this deal clobbers any of the preorder opportunities that appear.

✅Recommended if: you want one of the fastest, most durable, and best-looking phones ever built; you want a phone that's simply great at being a phone; you don't mind buying devices unlocked.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather wait and see what the Pixel 10 series has in store for us; you're looking for a good deal through your carrier; you want all of those fancy AI features touted by Samsung and Google.

Straight out of the box, the first thing you'll notice is the OnePlus 13's unique design, but don't be fooled by the fancy look: this is easily one of the most durable phones on the market, with IP69 water and dust resistance and Ceramic Guard glass. We even put the phone in a dishwasher to test the brand's bold durability claims (spoiler alert: it worked). The flagship also boasts a stunning 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Things are just as impressive under the hood, as the OnePlus 13 is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that drives the more-expensive Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, plus you get 12GB of RAM as standard and versatile camera hardware that could easily match the best devices from Google. This particular deal from Best Buy also comes with 512GB of onboard storage.

So should you wait for the Google Pixel 10 series to be revealed or should you grab an incredible Android phone today? It's hard to say, but I seriously don't expect the new Google phones to be much better than what the OnePlus 13 has to offer. Needless to say, no matter which way you go, choosing between these two masterful flagships is a good problem to have.

