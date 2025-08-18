Forget the Pixel 10, this is STILL the best phone of 2025 (and it's $150 off right now)
Google has some serious competition in the OnePlus 13.
It's official: the Pixel 10 series is set to be revealed on Thursday, August 20th, but why wait for Made by Google 2025 when a "nearly perfect" phone is already available AND discounted right now? Enter the OnePlus 13, one of the few devices to ever earn a perfect 5/5-star rating from Android Central.
Not only is this powerful device packed full of premium specs and one of the best displays we've ever used, but you can save a straight $150 on the OnePlus 13 (512GB version) when you buy unlocked from Best Buy today. Activate through AT&T or Verizon and your discount will jump to $250, no trade-in required. I'm not saying you shouldn't consider the Pixel 10 when it's announced this week, but don't be surprised if this deal clobbers any of the preorder opportunities that appear.
OnePlus 13 512GB: $999.99 $849.99 unlocked | from $749.99 with activation at Best Buy
A lot of great Android phones have been released in 2025, but few come close to touching the sophisticated power and performance of the OnePlus 13. Grab the 512GB version of the phone unlocked from Best Buy today and you'll score a straight $150 off your purchase. You can also score some additional savings by activating through your carrier or processing a trade-in on the retailer's site.
Price comparison: Amazon - $849.99 | OnePlus - $849.99
✅Recommended if: you want one of the fastest, most durable, and best-looking phones ever built; you want a phone that's simply great at being a phone; you don't mind buying devices unlocked.
❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather wait and see what the Pixel 10 series has in store for us; you're looking for a good deal through your carrier; you want all of those fancy AI features touted by Samsung and Google.
Straight out of the box, the first thing you'll notice is the OnePlus 13's unique design, but don't be fooled by the fancy look: this is easily one of the most durable phones on the market, with IP69 water and dust resistance and Ceramic Guard glass. We even put the phone in a dishwasher to test the brand's bold durability claims (spoiler alert: it worked). The flagship also boasts a stunning 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Things are just as impressive under the hood, as the OnePlus 13 is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that drives the more-expensive Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, plus you get 12GB of RAM as standard and versatile camera hardware that could easily match the best devices from Google. This particular deal from Best Buy also comes with 512GB of onboard storage.
So should you wait for the Google Pixel 10 series to be revealed or should you grab an incredible Android phone today? It's hard to say, but I seriously don't expect the new Google phones to be much better than what the OnePlus 13 has to offer. Needless to say, no matter which way you go, choosing between these two masterful flagships is a good problem to have.
The OnePlus 13 may be durable, but it never hurts to protect your investment further with one of the best OnePlus 13 cases.
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.