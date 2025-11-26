My favorite phone just got a huge 25% discount ahead of Black Friday: With phone prices going up in 2026, now is the best time to upgrade

The Pixel 10 Pro XL isn't the fastest phone around, nor does it have the biggest battery. While the phone has its share of detractors, I enjoy using it, and although the battery life and cameras aren't as good as my Vivo X300 Pro or Find X9 Pro, the software is what makes me continue to use the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL has the best software of any Android phone, and the clean interface with dozens of meaningful extras makes a difference in regular use. While I don't like AI features, Google managed to deliver features that you'll end up using, and the phone itself is much better than previous years.

What isn't as good is the pricing; the Pixel 10 Pro XL debuted at $1,199, and if recent DRAM pricing trends are any indication, next year's phones will be costlier — making the current holiday deals that much more relevant. The Pixel 10 Pro XL is now down to $899, a $300 discount that makes it much more enticing.

Save 25% Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: was $1,199 now $899 at Amazon The Pixel 10 Pro XL has a $300 discount right now, making it a much better deal if you're looking to upgrade. I used it against the S25 Ultra and found it to be the better choice, and while it doesn't measure up to the latest Chinese phones, those aren't available in the U.S. anyway.

✅Recommended if: You need a phone that just works. The Pixel 10 Pro XL nails the basics, and the combination of design, AI-assisted software features, and reliable cameras make it one of the best phones around.

❌Skip this deal if: You want a gaming phone. While the Pixel 10 Pro XL gets a lot right, it still isn't quite as powerful as its immediate rivals.

I outlined all the reasons why I like the Pixel 10 Pro XL; I've always enjoyed using Google's phones, and while I get over a hundred phones any given year, I switch to the current-gen Pixel after I'm done with the review cycle. A lot of that has to do with the software — I just enjoy Google's software, and it caters to what I need in a phone.

That isn't to say that the Pixel 10 Pro XL is a bad phone. If anything, this is easily the best phone from Google yet, and it addresses a lot of the lingering issues that have plagued its predecessors. With the Pixel 10 Pro XL, there really aren't many glaring issues, and while it isn't designed to be a gaming phone, it has better power than previous generations, and it isn't hobbled in this regard.

The cameras are outstanding, and they take great photos in any situation. While I like the Vivo X300 Pro, I'll admit that the Pixel 10 Pro XL has the most consistent cameras of any phone around, and that alone is a big deal.

Basically, this is a great phone, and a $300 discount means it isn't as outrageously costly now. If you're mulling a new phone but haven't decided yet, you should consider getting the Pixel 10 Pro XL while it's still at $899.