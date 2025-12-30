I'm extremely excited (and even more worried) about what changes might be on the way in 2026 for Chromebooks and tablets

With 2026 rapidly approaching, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that we've been doing a lot of thinking about what the future holds. Not just because of the current global component shortage that's wreaking havoc across the board, but also because it's just how we do things around here for everything from phones and smartwatches to Chromebooks and tablets.

That being said, over the past year, we've seen a lot of ups and downs across the market. But it's probably safe to say that Google and Qualcomm kind of put the whole market on a "pause" during Snapdragon Summit 2025. And no, I'm not just talking about Chromebooks or just talking about tablets, but both categories.</