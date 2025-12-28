Sunday Runday (Image credit: Android Central) In this weekly column, Android Central Wearables Editor Michael Hicks talks about the world of wearables, apps, and fitness tech related to running and health, in his quest to get faster and more fit.

We had a strong 2025 for fitness watches and wearable tech, but like you, I'm already turning my attention to what 2026 has in store for us, from new Garmin tech to escalating lawsuits and improved smart glasses-fitness integration.

My 2026 Pixel and Galaxy Watch predictions included plenty of exciting health and fitness tools, but I'm focusing here on the dedicated fitness brands — Garmin, COROS, Polar, Suunto, Amazfit, and so on — and the new hardware and software we should expect this year, with some smart ring and glasses info thrown in.

Plus, I'm listing out everything I want to see in the fitness space in 2026. Let's dive into what should be an exciting year (if I'm right)!

Garmin will find a signature Fenix 9 feature for an otherwise quieter 2026

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Garmin's 2025 was packed with new Forerunners, Venus, Instincts, Vivoactives, and more. This should be an off-year: Aside from the already-leaked Vivosmart 6 fitness band, we could see an Instinct 3X or Venu Sq 3; a Forerunner 170 or Lily 3 is possible but less likely, given they've followed three-year schedules so far.

The only guaranteed release is the Fenix 9, with an Enduro 4 also highly likely. Garmin's stock flopped because the Fenix 8 Pro didn't sell to expectations, so there'll be huge pressure to innovate.

We've seen Garmin patents for "glycated hemoglobin" tracking and "pulse spectrometry" data for your hydration levels and red blood cell count; either could be the signature feature for sixth-gen Elevate sensors. Two other recent patents — Solar charging on AMOLED displays and a crown instead of Up/Down buttons — could signal design changes to make the Fenix 9 stand out.

Garmin's rivals will keep undercutting its watches and focus on Whoop-style bands

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

COROS had a strong ending to 2025 with three new watches, but there's one obvious missing link: the VERTIX series, which launched the 2 in 2021 and 2S in 2024. After the APEX 4 skipped a generation to align with the PACE 4, a VERTIX 4 in 2026 as a more affordable Fenix 9 rival seems like an obvious prediction.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Otherwise, I'm expecting COROS to launch a diving or snorkeling feature with the APEX 4's inactive depth sensor. It even patented an "Underwater Motion Trajectory" tool in October that would track smartwatch swimming motions with sonar, which sounds pretty cool.