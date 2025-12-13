A month with Fitbit's new AI-driven health coach and how the reimagined app for 2026 is inching closer to becoming my go-to fitness app

Fitbit is undergoing a major overhaul, and I’ve spent a month with the preview of the newly redesigned app and personal health coach.

The app is very AI-centric, which is to be expected in 2025 when every company under the sun is looking for ways to leverage AI in their services. And while that may not appeal to consumers who are a bit wary of AI, the new app redesign brings the Fitbit app into the modern Android era while making it feel more like a comprehensive fitness guide than the standard version.

At the moment, there still isn’t feature parity with the standard Fitbit app. But what’s new is rather interesting and makes me excited for the full version of the new app, which is expected to roll out sometime in early 2026.

For now, this is what it’s been like to use Fitbit’s new personal health coach preview.