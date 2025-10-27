What you need to know

Google has confirmed that "new Fitbit hardware" will arrive in 2026, though not which specific subbrands.

The last non-Pixel Watch Fitbits were the Charge 6 in 2023 and the kids' Ace LTE in 2024.

Google previously suggested that their future Fitbit portfolio would focus on trackers like the Inspire lineup, not new watches.

Fitbit also announced a new Personal Health Coach preview this week, with the full version arriving in 2026.

Not counting Pixel Watches, the well of new Fitbit hardware has slowly dried up over the last few years. Today, while announcing its new Fitbit Personal Health Coach with customized plans and AI coaching, Fitbit also confirmed that it'll launch new Fitbit hardware in 2026, after a quiet 2025.

New Fitbits used to arrive every two years or so, but we haven't seen a new Sense, Versa, or Inspire since 2022, with the 2023 Charge 6 as the last mainstream Fitbit. Only the Pixel Watch 4 launched this year, sporting some impressive fitness features.

When Google first announced the new Fitbit AI Coach, I complained that the lack of new Fitbit hardware would make it hard for people to take full advantage of it. Current Sense 2 or Versa 4 hardware will work, but it won't have the newer sensors and algorithms, dual-band GPS, and other upgrades the Pixel Watch 4 offers.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

That's why I'm excited to see that new Fitbit hardware is on the horizon, hopefully porting some of the Watch 4's new fitness tricks like guided workouts and automatic activity detection to lighter devices with longer battery life.

The only real question in my mind is whether we're getting a full Fitbit renaissance. Google has previously stated that "Pixel Watches are our next iteration of smartwatch for Fitbit," which makes me wonder if we'll see a new Sense or Versa anytime soon.

Instead, Google may choose to resurrect the lighter, cheaper half of its Fitbit lineup in 2026 — which would be a shame.

Will we see Fitbit watches, or just Fitbit trackers?

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

When asked about future Fitbit hardware in 2024, Sandeep Waraich, Senior director of product management for Pixel Wearables, emphasized that "Pixel Watch is our smartwatch part of the [Fitbit] portfolio," and that for future Fitbits, users want "something discreet" with "longer battery life" and a "simple experience."

In particular, he made a point of saying, "We are very proud of our Inspire line."

Although Google offered no hints this week about which Fitbit hardware we can expect to see in 2026, these past comments suggest that a Fitbit Inspire 4, Luxe 2, and/or Charge 7 is the most likely option, as fitness trackers wouldn't overlap with the Pixel Watch series.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Still, these off-the-cuff comments don't confirm that a Sense 3 or Versa 5 in 2026 is impossible, simply that Google wanted to prop up the Pixel Watch series instead of encouraging people to wait for something else.

While Google is understandably focused on Wear OS, Fitbit watches have proven popular on both Android and iOS, particularly as a way to get accurate health insights and Google apps paired with a week of battery life — instead of just 1–2 days on a Pixel Watch.

New Fitbit watches wouldn't necessarily overlap with the demographic that will buy the Pixel Watch 5 in 2026. And I'd be more excited to see larger Fitbit watches, not only for easier-to-read notifications and better Google app support, but because they'll have more room for advanced sensors and upgrades.

(Image credit: Google)

Google's Fitbit hardware push will align with the final launch of the Fitbit Personal Health Coach in 2026. The new app will emphasize trends in your health, sleep, and fitness data to encourage healthier habits, as well as build multi-week training plans with daily workouts tailored to your needs.

Google's 2026 Fitbit hardware push will get more people to try out the AI features using their six-month Fitbit Premium trials, and (in theory) realize how helpful the Gemini coaching is for their daily training. New devices would also offer more accurate data and new sensors, giving the Fitbit AI Coach more information to work with.

Google told us to "stay tuned for an exciting year ahead from us." So, which new Fitbit device would you be most excited to see in 2026? Are you more interested in a minimalist tracker or a fitness watch alternative to the Pixel Watch?