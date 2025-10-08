Rad! The Fitbit Versa 4 scores 34% OFF for Amazon Prime Day
It's not the perfect Fitbit, but it could be a good option around this price point.
Cheap Fitbit deals don't come around that often, which is why Amazon's decision to chop 34% off the price of the Fitbit Versa 4 is such a nice surprise for those seeking a new fitness tracker.
Like all of the best Fitbits, the Versa 4 sports a wide range of exercise modes, heart rate and sleep monitoring features, and a built-in GPS system for outdoor, off-the-grid excursions. It also comes with a range of other non-fitness or health-related features, such as on-wrist Bluetooth calling, Fitbit Pay and Google Wallet, Maps, Amazon Alexa access and more.
As for the health monitoring features, the Versa 4 offers a daily stress management score, reflection logging, a detailed health metrics dashboard, sleep profiles, and others, all housed in a relatively lightweight band and watch face. The smartwatch is water-resistant for up to 50 meters, and Fitbit says it'll get users around 6 days of battery life per charge, which is plenty for most hikers, backpackers, and other outdoor enthusiasts.
Fitbit Versa 4: $199.95 $132.95 for Amazon Prime Day
This Amazon Prime Day, the Fitbit Versa 4 is just $133 with a special 34% discount. Available in Black-Graphite, Pink Sand-Copper Rose, and Waterfall Blue-Platinum colors, the Versa 4 is a straightforward smartwatch and fitness band with a wide range of useful health, sleep, and GPS monitoring features.
✅Recommended if: you want a basic fitness smartwatch with a lot of features and easy compatibility with Android or iOS devices; you like having a watch that errs on the side of being lightweight and portable, rather than something clunky and large; battery life is a major priority for you when it comes to buying a smartwtach.
❌Skip this deal if: you don't want to have to upgrade to a Fitbit premium account in order to access some of the more high-level features; you need a fitness band with access to music streaming; you want a smartwatch with access to a wide range of third-party apps.
The Fitbit Versa 4 is the best mid-range Fitbit on the market today, short of going with an even more powerful Pixel watch. For the most part, the Versa 4 will offer all the features casual users need, with over 40 exercise modes, sleep tracking and profiles, GPS, and a battery life of up to 6 days per charge.
Regarding health features, the watch includes 24/7 heart rate monitoring, guided breathing sessions, sleep stages and profiles, and a range of daily health scores like daily readiness, stress management, and still others. The watch also features a physical control button, while it boasts a lightweight, small build that many users prefer to a bulkier watch.
Beyond these, the Versa 4 also makes it easy to use voice commands with Alexa, as well as Google Wallet and Maps, Fitbit Pay, and more.
Prime Big Deal Days 2025 - quick links
- Amazon Prime 30-day FREE trial: Most deals are Prime-exclusive
- See all the Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India
- Rival sales: Best Buy | Walmart | Dell | Newegg | HP | Target
- Phone deals: Best Buy | Walmart | Samsung | Amazon | Verizon | AT&T
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Zach is a writer and reporter who has been covering Apple, Android, and other tech companies and products since 2020. His work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, KRON4 San Francisco, CleanTechnica, and many other publications. When he isn't covering tech, you can find him drinking coffee, spending time outside, or watching classic movies with his cats.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.