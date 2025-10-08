Rad! The Fitbit Versa 4 scores 34% OFF for Amazon Prime Day

Cheap Fitbit deals don't come around that often, which is why Amazon's decision to chop 34% off the price of the Fitbit Versa 4 is such a nice surprise for those seeking a new fitness tracker.

Like all of the best Fitbits, the Versa 4 sports a wide range of exercise modes, heart rate and sleep monitoring features, and a built-in GPS system for outdoor, off-the-grid excursions. It also comes with a range of other non-fitness or health-related features, such as on-wrist Bluetooth calling, Fitbit Pay and Google Wallet, Maps, Amazon Alexa access and more.

As for the health monitoring features, the Versa 4 offers a daily stress management score, reflection logging, a detailed health metrics dashboard, sleep profiles, and others, all housed in a relatively lightweight band and watch face. The smartwatch is water-resistant for up to 50 meters, and Fitbit says it'll get users around 6 days of battery life per charge, which is plenty for most hikers, backpackers, and other outdoor enthusiasts.

Fitbit Versa 4: $199.95 $132.95 for Amazon Prime Day This Amazon Prime Day, the Fitbit Versa 4 is just $133 with a special 34% discount. Available in Black-Graphite, Pink Sand-Copper Rose, and Waterfall Blue-Platinum colors, the Versa 4 is a straightforward smartwatch and fitness band with a wide range of useful health, sleep, and GPS monitoring features.

✅Recommended if: you want a basic fitness smartwatch with a lot of features and easy compatibility with Android or iOS devices; you like having a watch that errs on the side of being lightweight and portable, rather than something clunky and large; battery life is a major priority for you when it comes to buying a smartwtach.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't want to have to upgrade to a Fitbit premium account in order to access some of the more high-level features; you need a fitness band with access to music streaming; you want a smartwatch with access to a wide range of third-party apps.

The Fitbit Versa 4 is the best mid-range Fitbit on the market today, short of going with an even more powerful Pixel watch. For the most part, the Versa 4 will offer all the features casual users need, with over 40 exercise modes, sleep tracking and profiles, GPS, and a battery life of up to 6 days per charge.

Regarding health features, the watch includes 24/7 heart rate monitoring, guided breathing sessions, sleep stages and profiles, and a range of daily health scores like daily readiness, stress management, and still others. The watch also features a physical control button, while it boasts a lightweight, small build that many users prefer to a bulkier watch.

Beyond these, the Versa 4 also makes it easy to use voice commands with Alexa, as well as Google Wallet and Maps, Fitbit Pay, and more.