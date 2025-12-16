Samsung Galaxy S26: Your Ultimate Guide

Features

Everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S26 series.

samsung s26 concept phones
(Image credit: Android Central)

Welcome, Android Central readers, to your ultimate guide for the new Samsung Galaxy S26 series.

We've been covering the series for a year now, following leaks, predictions, and editorials detailing what the lineup will look like up until the eventual Galaxy S26 launch in early 2026. This is your guide to our ongoing coverage of these new phones.

This guide has everything in one place, so you don't have to search the web or our site for information. Of course, the Galaxy S26 series has not been officially announced, so everything in this guide is purely speculative and based on leaks, rumors, and our expectations for Samsung's upcoming lineup. With that said, take everything you read with a grain of salt, but we'll be sure to update you all with any official details as soon as we get them.

What you need to know

Buying the Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Versus

Q&As