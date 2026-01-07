What you need to know

Oura is bringing its Ring 4 charging case to more users by announcing its market availability via ouraring.com and "select" online stores for $99.

The company states that the charging case can hold "up to five full charges" for the Ring 4 and Ring 4 Ceramic.

Recently, the company brought cardiometabolic blood marker tracking to its Members app via the Health Panel.

If you've gotten a Ring 4 and had to purchase another charger just to keep going when you're on the go, Oura's got the accessory for you.

That scenario is something Oura mentions in its press release, as the company debuts its first charging case for its smart ring. Oura is trying to solve two problems with this charging case: first, the on-the-go issue that many of its Members have reportedly informed it about. Second, not relying on the charger in their house so often. Oura states that its charging case can hold up to "five full charges," meaning users could, in theory, go "weeks" without needing the wall plug-in charger.

While you're busy charging your Oura Ring, users will need to charge their case, too. The post states that the case is provided with a USB-C cable for its charging needs.

In "under 90 minutes," the case is reported to reach its maximum charge. Additionally, your Oura Ring is estimated to reach its maximum in roughly 20-80 minutes, depending on what its percentage is at the start. Users can check their ring's charge via the Oura app.

The charging case was crafted with recycled aluminum, making it resistant to splashes. More importantly, since this is designed for a smart ring, Oura states the case is rather small, making it the perfect size to slip into your pocket.

The charging case is compatible with the Oura Ring 4 and the Ring 4 Ceramic. The company states that the case will start at $99, available at ouraring.com and "select" online retailers.

Grab 'N Go

(Image credit: Oura)

If you missed it, the Oura Ring 4 Ceramic launched this past fall, bringing those mood ring vibes you might feel nostalgic about. Sporting a glass aesthetic, the Ring 4 Ceramic still offers the same health features consumers have come to expect and know from Oura. The ring measures 7.9mm in width; however, it is slightly thicker (3.51mm) due to its zirconia ceramic material. Regardless, consumers can find the device in Tide, Petal, Cloud, and Midnight.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Concerning its features, Oura recently introduced its Health Panel for $99 in-app, bringing 50+ cardiometabolic blood markers tracking capabilities.

Oura states that this provides a more comprehensive look into a person's body, as it integrates insights from your Ring with those cardiometabolic blood markers. Oura stated that it wanted to truly focus on delivering the "what" and "why" behind what users see. As an example, Oura states that if a user's A1C is creeping up on them, they're immediately able to see what might've affected that. Think about your sleeping habits, eating habits, and the like.