Oura Ring 4 Ceramic launches in four vibrant colors with advanced health tracking features.

Oura's first-ever charging case offers multiple charges and seamless switching between rings.

The durable ceramic material ensures lasting quality while enhancing stylish wearability.

Oura is kicking off October (rather Tech-tober) on the right note! It has announced a whole new collection of the Oura Ring 4, along with its first-ever charging case. The latest collection features high-performance ceramic, giving it a look that literally resembles wearing a ceramic ring on your finger, rather than a smart ring.

As much as it looks like it's made of glass, the new Oura Ring 4 Ceramic retains the same advanced health tracking capabilities of the original Oura Ring 4. The ring maker seems to be chasing some nostalgic mood ring vibes with this collection.

(Image credit: Oura)

"By merging tradition with innovation and pairing it with the most advanced technology, we’ve created a ring that is as sophisticated in its design as it is in function—refined, enduring, and distinctive. Our goal is to make this wearable technology as beautiful and expressive as the jewelry we cherish," said Miklu Silvanto, chief design officer at ŌURA

As for the ring's dimensions, it measures 7.9mm in width, similar to the Oura Ring 4; however, the new collection is significantly thicker, measuring 3.51mm due to the zirconia ceramic material on the ring, which maintains the ring's color, luster, and durability.

(Image credit: Oura)

The ring's weight varies anywhere between 5.1 and 8.1 grams based on the size of the smart ring. The Ceramic collection comes in four colors: Tide(green), Petal (pink), Cloud (white), and Midnight (dark blue). Additionally, Oura adds that since the color on each of these rings is inherent to the material and isn't a surface coating, it is said to "keep its richness throughout its life."

(Image credit: Oura)

Despite being durable, this ring can get some scuffs from softer metals, like a dumbbell, when lifting weights. Oura says that these grey marks are metal transfers and are reversible. With each of these ceramic rings, users get a Ceramic Polishing Pad to wipe these marks and restore their ring's shine.

With this launch, the company says users can switch seamlessly between multiple rings within a single account without having to go through the hassle of syncing the data on the app. "Whether switching for a workout or matching an outfit, the transition is simple, ensuring uninterrupted health tracking across Oura Ring devices," the press release added.

The Oura Ring 4 Ceramic collection is available globally starting today, $499

Here comes the case, finally

(Image credit: Oura)

If you'd ask an Oura Ring 4 owner what they were missing, their answer would most likely be a wireless charging case. Finally, we have one. Oura has launched its first-ever charging case after giving us four generations of its rings. While it's only compatible with the latest gen smart ring, the case can power up to 5 full charges and complete one ring charge as well as the case charge in 90 minutes.

The case is black and looks like a clamshell with smooth, rounded edges, making the Oura Ring feel like a pearl in the center. Oura says each case is size-specific, so you can't share it unless someone has the same size. It also doubles as a secure spot to store the ring, because let's face it, sometimes I'm hunting for mine all around the house.

(Image credit: Oura)

The case is made from recycled aluminum and is anodized. It has a silicone insert on the inside, which creates a sort of seal, making the case dust and splash-resistant. Oura's spokesperson told Android Central that this case could last you an entire month-long trip to Europe, considering the Oura Ring 4 survives for up to eight days on a single charge. So, do the math!

The LED indicator on the case displays the Ring's charge level when inserted, and the case's charge level when empty. Lastly, the case weighs about 60 grams, can be charged via a USB-C cable, and costs $99. As of now, this charging case will only be available in the US starting today (Oct. 1), but Oura says they'll bring it to more markets globally later this year.