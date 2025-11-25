Oura Ring 4 hits its lowest price yet — save up to $150 and start your soft life era

If you've been feeling burnt out wearing a smart watch, and just want to live a softer life where something passively monitors you then now's the time to switch over and get the Oura Ring 4 smart ring for Black Friday.

Currently, the Black, Brushed Silver, Silver, and Stealth variants are all $100 off, while the Gold and Rose Gold Models are $150 off at Amazon.

$150 OFF Oura Ring 4: $499 $349 at Amazon The Oura Ring 4 is a sleek titanium smart ring that tracks sleep, fitness, stress, and recovery with exceptional accuracy. Designed for 24/7 comfort, it offers up to 8 days of battery life and seamless syncing with Apple Health, Google Health Connect, Strava, and more. It’s stylish, discreet, and built for anyone who wants to optimize their health without wearing a bulky tracker.

I’m not one to talk about deals unless I'm utterly obsessed with a product. I also don’t like to push people to buy something for the sake of it, but I can’t express to you how much I love my Oura Ring 4.

It’s been 3 years since I permanently switched over to wearing a smart ring. Android Central’s Managing Editor, Derrek Lee, introduced me to Oura and said it might be a good option to try.

At the time, I was exclusively wearing a smartwatch, but I was feeling incredibly burnt out with all the notifications and constantly feeling like I needed to hit my fitness goals. So I actively decided it was time to take my watch off and not worry about any of those stats.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Something was missing, though, and that’s when I got the Oura Ring 3 and learned that I do like notifications, but I personally like something that monitors me passively. And I think that’s exactly why you should get the Oura Ring 4.

Some of my favourite things about the Ring 4 are that it is much thinner than the Ring 3, it takes less time to charge, and I don’t have to charge it as often. I like that I wake up every morning and I can see how I’ve slept and whether my body is ready (or not) for the day. And most importantly, I like tracking my menstrual cycle and can exactly pinpoint all of my cycles.

And while I’m still seeing stats about my body, I’m not actively getting pinged throughout the day telling me to do things. I like knowing how my body has recovered from stress, or how my heart health is doing.

So this Black Friday, if you’re thinking about living a softer but you want to make sure that you are getting the right information about your health, then I recommend getting the Oura Ring 4.