What you need to know

Oura just secured over $900 million in new funding, pushing its valuation to a massive $11 billion.

The new cash will fuel AI-driven innovation, expand Oura’s global presence, and strengthen its growing health platform.

Oura has sold 5.5 million rings, with more than half shipped in the last year, and is on pace to top $1 billion in revenue by 2025 after doubling sales in 2024.

Oura announced today that it has secured over $900 million in a new funding round, catapulting its valuation to a hefty $11 billion.

That’s a huge leap for a brand that started out a decade ago trying to make sleep tracking cool. The money will help Oura double down on AI-driven innovation, expand its health platform, and get its smart rings into more hands around the world.

CEO Tom Hale says the new funding proves how far the company’s vision of “proactive health” has come. In his words, it’s not just about tracking sleep or heart rate anymore — it’s about helping people understand their bodies, make smarter lifestyle choices, and connect data with healthcare providers.

Oura's momentum definitely backs up that vision. The company recently crossed 5.5 million rings sold, with more than half of those shipped just in the past year. It doubled its revenue in 2024 to over $500 million, and is on track to top $1 billion in 2025.

Leadership shuffle

(Image credit: Oura)

Alongside the funding news, Oura is shaking up its leadership. Longtime board member David Shuman is stepping in as chair of the board, taking over from Eurie Kim, who’s held the position since 2019.

The board is also expanding to include Wen Hsieh from Matter Venture Partners, an engineer and investor with deep hardware chops who’s expected to help guide Oura's next phase of product innovation.

And yes, the company’s still making moves on the product front. Oura recently rolled out its Oura Ring 4 Ceramic, a more durable take on its flagship wearable, along with the Charging Case, its first real hardware accessory. It also added Health Panels, which let users schedule lab tests and view results directly in the app.

These updates follow other software tweaks focused on sleep, readiness, and activity tracking, underscoring Oura's shift from fitness gadget to full-on health platform.

With sales and revenue climbing fast, Oura is clearly building more than just a piece of jewelry — it’s building a health ecosystem. And with nearly a billion in new funding to fuel expansion, the company’s next challenge might be more about staying ahead in a wearables market it helped redefine.