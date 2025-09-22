Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Oura announced that it has now sold over 5.5 million smart rings, a number that has surged ahead in the past year.

The company also states that its revenue has doubled to $500 million earned, which is expected to cross $1 billion by the year's end.

Oura started selling its products on Amazon in 2024 as it awaited Samsung's entry, and a recent update focused on premenopausal symptoms and new moms.

Oura is kicking off this week with a major announcement about its latest smart ring performance on the market.

Through Business Wire, the smart ring company Oura announced that it has marked a major achievement: it has now sold over 5.5 million Rings since its inception in 2015. The chief executive officer at Oura, Tom Hale, states, "ŌURA has sold over 2.5 million rings since June 2024, reaching in just over a year what previously took the company eleven years to achieve since its founding in 2013."

Hale adds that the achievement is a "testament" to the "incredible demand" for its smart rings.

The post highlights that the Oura Ring is available in over 150 countries. Moreover, it reiterates the company's presence on Amazon, which consumers found welcoming, as Business Wire states, Oura became the fastest-growing brand on the platform.

Aside from this, Oura states that its sales performance has doubled, which seemingly goes hand-in-hand with its newest units sold. The post states that Oura has passed over $500 million of earned revenue in 2024, and is reportedly on track to surpass $1 billion by the end of 2025.

Oura made some moves, and continued its health focus

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The press release's mention of Oura's smart rings on Amazon takes us back to 2024 when the announcement first occurred. A range of its devices was posted on Amazon's marketplace as Oura sought to get ahead of its expected competition: Samsung. Oura saw this shift as a way to expand its retail presence and reach even more consumers.

While this came at a time when the world was expecting the Samsung Galaxy Ring, Oura's chief marketing officer, Doug Sweeny, said new competition was a "positive thing." Sweeny added that Samsung's (then-pending) introduction into smart rings gave Oura "validation" in what they were doing. We've since seen how that "validation" has become a real positive for Oura over this past year.

Recently, the smart ring company has continued to focus on moms and premenopausal women. The latter arrived as a new "Perimenopause Check-In" for women to track their symptoms and receive personalized health reports. For mothers, Oura added Pregnancy Insights to its app, and it now offers guidance for expectant mothers.