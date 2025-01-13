Samsung is expanding the Galaxy Ring in five important new ways

What you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy Ring now comes in sizes 14 and 15 and is available in 53 markets, including 16 new countries.

Two new sleep tracking features are available including sleep time guidance and a new sleep environment report that syncs with SmartThings.

The new mindfulness tracker feature lets users track moods, breathing, and stress.

Samsung is working on making the Galaxy Ring more attractive than ever by expanding its health tracking features and ensuring that it fits more customers than ever before.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring now comes in sizes 5-15, two sizes larger than when I reviewed the Ring last year. Those new sizes 14 and 15 come in all three colorways, including silver, gold, and black, and will debut on January 22, 2025, alongside the upcoming Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung also says it's available in 16 new countries including Cyprus, Czech, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, New Zealand, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Zambia.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The first new Galaxy Ring software feature is the mindfulness tracker, which will be available in the Samsung Health app soon. The new mindfulness section of the app shows a calendar complete with easy-to-understand, color-coded faces that summarize each day's mood, breathing, and stress levels. This should help organize the data Galaxy Ring already collects more concisely.

Sometime in the first half of 2025, Samsung will add a new sleep environment report that will use SmartThings-connected devices to add temperature, humidity, air quality, and light intensity to your morning sleep report. To get these, you'll need to have a thermostat, air quality monitor, or light bulbs connected to your Samsung SmartThings account.

The second half of 2025 will bring another update to the Galaxy Ring that will suggest optimal bedtime and wake-up time based on collected sleep patterns, habits, and conditions. This new analysis should help users sleep better by being on a regular schedule instead of ending the night after a Netflix binge session.

While it'll be a while before this feature is available, the bright side is that this feature requires existing data for it to work effectively. If nothing, you'll likely have plenty of sleep data for it to analyze by the time Samsung delivers it.

